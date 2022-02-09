Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answer: Win Apple iPad Pro
- 33 min ago Lenovo Yoga 6 With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Review: Petite Powerhouse With Premium Features
- 34 min ago Samsung Valentine's Day Sale: Best Samsung Smartphones To Gift With Discount Price
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 4G, Redmi Smart TV X43, Smart Band India Launch: Where To Watch Event?
Don't Miss
- Finance 2 Long-Term Stock Buys Based On Cheap Valuations Investors Should Not Ignore
- News 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today
- Lifestyle Masi Magham 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance
- Movies Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More
- Sports India Women vs New Zealand Women, One-off T20I: Harmanpreet and Co. suffer 18 run loss
- Automobiles KTM 890 Duke R Unveiled: Produces 121bhp & 99Nm Torque
- Education JKBOSE Result 2022 Declared For Kashmir Division At jkbose.nic.in, Download JKBOSE Class 12 Result Here
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Uttarakhand
Amazon Valentine's Day Store Offers On Mobiles, Laptops, Tablets, And Accessories
The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Valentine's Day store offers for its users in the country. During this sale, you can get attractive offers on a slew of products including mobiles, laptops, tablets, and accessories. As we are a few days ahead of Valentine's Day, we can expect this sale to happen until the occasion.
If you want to buy any of these products at a discounted pricing, then you can take advantage of the Amazon Valentine's Day store offers. Check out the offers listed below and get the best discounts on them.
Up To 60% Off On Mobiles And Accessories
If you want to buy mobiles or smartphones and accessories then you can take a look at the Amazon India website or app to get up to 60% off on these products.
Huge Discount On Alexa Fire TV, Kindle Devices
The Amazon brand products such as Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle ebooks can be bought at a huge discount during the Amazon Valentine's Day Store offers.
Up To 40% Off On Smart Wearables
Smart wearables are a recent trend and these products are available at up to 40% discount during the Amazon Valentine's Day store offers.
Up To 50% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Many electronic products and accessories are also listed as a part of the Amazon sale on account of Valentine's Day and you can get up to 50% off on these.
Up To 40% Off On Video Games And Accessories
Going with the recent trend, the Amazon Valentine's Day store offers also list video games and accessories at up to 40% offer.
Up To 40% Off On Smart TVs and Projectors
Looking forward to buying smart TVs and projectors? Do not miss out on the Amazon Valentine's Day Store discounts of up to 40%.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395