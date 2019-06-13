Just In
This Father’s Day, Take Your Dad’s Tech Game To Whole New Level – Best Gadgets
If you're like most people, you probably rolled out the red carpet to impress your Mom, but most likely forgot all about Dad. While there is no shortage of gift options out there, this could be the perfect occasion to help your father take his tech game to a whole new level.
And what better way to do that than doing it with well-known brands like Bose, Fitbit and Go Pro products. This will be an ideal gift for your dad this Father's Day. So here is the list of Gadgets which you can gift your dad this Father's Day.
Bose Sleepbuds
Bose Sleepbuds are tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover, and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose sleepbuds are the smallest Bose product ever made and are packed with proprietary technology.
The device comes with 10 pre-loaded "sleeptracks" that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbours, dogs, traffic, and more - hiding them beneath a layer of relaxing audio. They feature new patented ear tips for a snug, soft, barely-felt fit, and is capable of delivering battery life of up to 16 hours. You can grab the Bose Sleepbuds for Rs 22,900.
Bose SoundSport Free
Wireless in ear-headphones, Bose SoundSport Free comes with powerful sound with comfort and stabilized design which ensures a better music experience on the go. The wireless earbuds come with a chargeable case, the earbuds can survive on a single charge for up to 5 hours.
Features
- Sweat Resistant
- Volume optimized EQ
- Bluetooth Antenna
- Complete access through Bose Connect App
- My Buds Feature enables users to find the last place where the buds were connected
- Comes with a chargeable Case
Bose SoundLink Micro
SoundLink Micro is Bose's smallest, and one of the most rugged and portable Bluetooth enabled speaker. It is designed to keep pace with all your adventures and delivers unmatched sound for its size. Additionally, its waterproof and tear-resistant feature makes it super reliable.
Features
- Tear and water resistant
- Complete access through Bose Connect App
- Custom designed transducer and silicon passive radiators to produce better sound
Fitbit Inspire HR & Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit Inspire HR is the company's most affordable and stylish 24x7 heart rate tracking device which comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. It packs all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design.
For consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker, Fitbit Inspire is available at INR 6,999. It has the essential health and fitness features to help consumers stay motivated, including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, Reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track. Both products have a modern design, comfortable and swim-proof design with a touchscreen display, smartphone notifications, and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.
GoPro HERO7 Silver
If your dad is an adventure lover then this will be the perfect camera for big and small adventures. The GoPro HERO7 Silver shoots smooth 4K videos and vibrant WDR photos that make every moment look amazing.
The GoPro HERO7 Silver comes with an in-built touch screen that makes it simple to get great shots that are easy to edit using GoPro's fun app- Quik. Using the app, your dad can capture and share all the fun and shenanigans through easy to create fun videos.
At Rs 27,000 only, the GoPro HERO7 Silver is the ideal travel buddy for your dad - compact and easy to use, it makes for the perfect gift for your tech-savvy dad this Father's Day.