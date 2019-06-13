This Father’s Day, Take Your Dad’s Tech Game To Whole New Level – Best Gadgets

Bose Sleepbuds

Bose Sleepbuds are tiny, truly wireless earbuds that combine an ultra-comfortable design with soothing sounds to block, cover, and replace the most common noises that interfere with sleep. Bose sleepbuds are the smallest Bose product ever made and are packed with proprietary technology.

The device comes with 10 pre-loaded "sleeptracks" that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbours, dogs, traffic, and more - hiding them beneath a layer of relaxing audio. They feature new patented ear tips for a snug, soft, barely-felt fit, and is capable of delivering battery life of up to 16 hours. You can grab the Bose Sleepbuds for Rs 22,900.

Bose SoundSport Free

Wireless in ear-headphones, Bose SoundSport Free comes with powerful sound with comfort and stabilized design which ensures a better music experience on the go. The wireless earbuds come with a chargeable case, the earbuds can survive on a single charge for up to 5 hours.

Features

Sweat Resistant

Volume optimized EQ

Bluetooth Antenna

Complete access through Bose Connect App

My Buds Feature enables users to find the last place where the buds were connected

Comes with a chargeable Case

You can grab the Bose SoundSport Free for Rs 18,990.

Bose SoundLink Micro

SoundLink Micro is Bose's smallest, and one of the most rugged and portable Bluetooth enabled speaker. It is designed to keep pace with all your adventures and delivers unmatched sound for its size. Additionally, its waterproof and tear-resistant feature makes it super reliable.

Features

Tear and water resistant

Complete access through Bose Connect App

Custom designed transducer and silicon passive radiators to produce better sound

You can gift this device to your father for Rs 8,990.

Fitbit Inspire HR & Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire HR is the company's most affordable and stylish 24x7 heart rate tracking device which comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. It packs all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design.

For consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker, Fitbit Inspire is available at INR 6,999. It has the essential health and fitness features to help consumers stay motivated, including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, Reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track. Both products have a modern design, comfortable and swim-proof design with a touchscreen display, smartphone notifications, and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.

GoPro HERO7 Silver

If your dad is an adventure lover then this will be the perfect camera for big and small adventures. The GoPro HERO7 Silver shoots smooth 4K videos and vibrant WDR photos that make every moment look amazing.



The GoPro HERO7 Silver comes with an in-built touch screen that makes it simple to get great shots that are easy to edit using GoPro's fun app- Quik. Using the app, your dad can capture and share all the fun and shenanigans through easy to create fun videos.

At Rs 27,000 only, the GoPro HERO7 Silver is the ideal travel buddy for your dad - compact and easy to use, it makes for the perfect gift for your tech-savvy dad this Father's Day.