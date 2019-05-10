Gift Your Mother A GoPro This Mother's Day News oi-Karan Sharma This Mother's day gift a GoPro to your tech-savvy mother.

Mother's Day is just around the corner and if you haven't planned anything yet, then it is time to get cracking! And while we completely vouch for celebrating Mother's Day every single day of the year as a token of appreciation for our wonderful, strong mothers; this Mother's Day. And what better way to capture these memories than to eternalize them on film forever.

The GoPro HERO7 White is everything a cool digital camera is and more. Small yet tough, the HERO7 White is the perfect partner on any adventure, especially for today's tech-savvy mothers. Whether she's a photography enthusiast or a Pinterest-loving DIY photo-frame-maker or simply a hoarder of albums or even a newbie to Instagram photography, nothing beats an easy to use photography gadget! And given that we all have either surprisingly tech-savvy or early tech-adapter or even tech-learner moms, true love is not leaving her in the dust when it comes to newfound technology.

The GoPro HERO7 White comes with an intuitive touch screen that makes it simple to get great shots - just swipe and tap to forever capture fun moments with family! For all those pesky family photo, where it seems absolutely impossible to get everyone to pose at once to get the perfect photograph, the photo timer makes it uber easy to grab a sweet selfie while the portrait mode makes shooting vertical photographs and videos that can be instantly shared on Instagram or Facebook super easy.

Capture those crazy moments at the park with the kids or fun-filled family birthday parties where everything seems to be a blurry memory because everyone is having so much fun - the camera's beautiful Full HD video with improved video stabilization and 10 MP photos brings moments alive long after they have passed. Waterproof upto 33 feet, the camera also makes for the perfect companion for all those hot summer days spent at the pool.

Afraid that videos captured on the GoPro will need serious editing? Worry not - your mum need not be a pro video editor - she can simply use the GoPro's Quik app to edit and make fun shareable videos on the go. For all those singing praise about their mum's chef skills, what better way than to capture your mum's cooking and special recipes on film?

So, what are you waiting for? Mother's Day is almost here and you have now officially been put on notice. And while surprising your mum with a great dinner or a lovely card and bouquet is nice too, why not take this opportunity to show your mom just how much you know her and appreciate her newly acquired love for tech? And priced at just INR 19,000, the HERO7 White is not too heavy on the pocket to gift your mother a gift of a lifetime.

So, this Mother's Day go beyond the routine and gift dear mum something that's a little more thoughtful and way more cooler.