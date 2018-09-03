GoPro Hero 7 leak shows 'gimbal-like' stabilization feature

The rumor mill is in full swing, as we are coming across new product leaks every day. The newest to join the league is the unannounced GoPro Hero 7 action camera. Austin Mittelstadt posted a photo of a store display that shows off the GoPro Hero 7.

The leak shows a camera that is similar to the Hero 6, but claims to offer 'gimbal-like' image stabilization that's smoother than what you get with its precursor. The Hero 7 is said to have three variants: Black, Silver, and White. The difference between the thre is unclear, but the Black would be the only one with a front facing display.

GoPro is believed to be introducing the Hero 7 line sometime later in September. The company has been trying to scale up the business through alternative revenue sources, but its main business comes from the action cam sales. The Hero 7 will be crucial for the company to keep the consumers interested at a time when many users use drones or smartphones to shoot videos.

Earlier, there were reports that Xiaomi is considering to acquire the action camera firm GoPro. The news comes after GoPro announced that it would be leaving the drone business due to its broader financial griefs.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman earlier admitted that he considered selling the company. "If there was an opportunity to merge GoPro with a larger parent company," said Woodman, "that could help us scale our business and provide a better return on investment [...] we would welcome the opportunity to explore such an opportunity."

In January GoPro announced the Hero 6 Black action camera in India. GoPro Hero 6 is the successor of the Hero 5 and is available at a price of Rs 37,000.

The Hero 6 uses an advanced technology and captures images in high-quality offer a good image stabilization and also supports RAW and HDR photo modes along with improved low light capture for better quality images. It supports 4K60 and 1080p240 video recording and is waterproof.

GoPro also claims that it has improved the design for high dynamic range accompanied by improved low-light performance. The company has added a new digital zoom feature to the latest iteration. GoPro Hero 6 also enables sharing of videos easier and fast when used with Quickstories.