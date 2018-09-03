ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

GoPro Hero 7 leak shows 'gimbal-like' stabilization feature

GoPro soon to unveil the next generation action camera.

By:

Related Articles

    The rumor mill is in full swing, as we are coming across new product leaks every day. The newest to join the league is the unannounced GoPro Hero 7 action camera. Austin Mittelstadt posted a photo of a store display that shows off the GoPro Hero 7. 

    GoPro Hero 7 leak shows 'gimbal-like' stabilization feature

    The leak shows a camera that is similar to the Hero 6, but claims to offer 'gimbal-like' image stabilization that's smoother than what you get with its precursor. The Hero 7 is said to have three variants: Black, Silver, and White. The difference between the thre is unclear, but the Black would be the only one with a front facing display.

    GoPro is believed to be introducing the Hero 7 line sometime later in September. The company has been trying to scale up the business through alternative revenue sources, but its main business comes from the action cam sales. The Hero 7 will be crucial for the company to keep the consumers interested at a time when many users use drones or smartphones to shoot videos.

    Earlier, there were reports that Xiaomi is considering to acquire the action camera firm GoPro. The news comes after GoPro announced that it would be leaving the drone business due to its broader financial griefs.

    GoPro CEO Nick Woodman earlier admitted that he considered selling the company. "If there was an opportunity to merge GoPro with a larger parent company," said Woodman, "that could help us scale our business and provide a better return on investment [...] we would welcome the opportunity to explore such an opportunity."
    In January GoPro announced the Hero 6 Black action camera in India. GoPro Hero 6 is the successor of the Hero 5 and is available at a price of Rs 37,000.

    The Hero 6 uses an advanced technology and captures images in high-quality offer a good image stabilization and also supports RAW and HDR photo modes along with improved low light capture for better quality images. It supports 4K60 and 1080p240 video recording and is waterproof.

    GoPro also claims that it has improved the design for high dynamic range accompanied by improved low-light performance. The company has added a new digital zoom feature to the latest iteration. GoPro Hero 6 also enables sharing of videos easier and fast when used with Quickstories.

    Read More About: gopro action camera news
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue