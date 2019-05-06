5 gadgets that make great Mother's day gifts

JBL Link View smart display

This might be one of the expensive gifts in this link but at the same time its worthy enough. With JBL Link View smart display your mother can enjoy music anytime anywhere. The device offers a brilliant audio experience along with a big and smart display with an impressive viewing experience.

Your mother can use this device for watching YouTube tutorials and learn new things. She can also enjoy this device even while cooking in the kitchen. Along with that she also has the Google Assistant which will help her throughout her days and keeps are away from boredom.

JBL Link View smart display will cost you Rs 28,248.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Every child wants his/her mother to be healthy, keeping this aspect in mind I have included this smartband in the list which you can gift to your mother on this special occasion. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 but we can expect some offers and deals on the products from Amazon and Flipkart e-stores.

Mi Band 3 comes with all the fitness tracking features which will help your mother to keep an eye on her health. The smart band comes with a large OLED touch screen which will allow her to view and reject calls, read SMS, WhatsApp and other messages and app notifications.

She can also use it all the time without bothering about the water slash as it has water resistance up to 50m. The real-time activity tracking will help her to keep an eye on her heartbeat rate, steps counts, sleep monitoring, gym activities and more.

The Mi Band 3 claims to deliver a battery life of up to 20 days. The Mi Band 3 also has additional features like locating your phone, sleep analysis, stopwatch, quiet mode shuffle, weather forecast etc.

Saregama Carvaan Premium Portable Digital Music Player

This is a product which most of the mothers are going to like if they love old Bollywood Hindi songs. The Saregama Carvaan music player comes with 5000 pre-loaded songs from renowned artist like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, R.D. Burman, Anand Bakshi, Gulzar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and many more.

It has a playlist for Romance, Sad, Ghazal, Bhakti, Film Instrumental, Gurbani, Songs with dialogues, Hindustani Classics and many more. This device will remind her of the sweetness of old songs which use to be one of her favourites. You can grab the device at Rs 5,600 from Amazon India.

Eureka Forbes 0.4-Litre Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This device will reduce your mother's workload of the day as this is an automatic vacuum cleaner. It cleans all types of floors including carpet, wood, tile etc. It is also capable of reaching places which a normal vacuum cleaner which never going to imagine. It can also reach under low furniture and can navigate around complex home layouts to do the cleaning work.

It is capable of floor dry cleaning with sterilization and mopping. She can also clean the spot with the help of remote. She can use it anywhere in the house without worrying about crashing on the wall and corners because it comes with an anti-falling sensor and non-collision sensor which avoids accidental damage to the product.

You can grab this product at Rs 18,127 on Amazon India.

Google Chromecast 3

Google Chromecast 3 can be the best gift for your mother if she likes to spend more time watching movies and TV series on Netflix and other streaming channels. With this, she will be able to connect her smartphone directly with her TV.

She can use her smartphone or device to stream TV shows, movies, games and more from 800+ plus compatible apps, including Youtube, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Gaana etc. The new Chromecast supports 1080pixels and comes with Google Assistant. So she can also control her TV via her voice command. Moreover, it's easy to use you need to plug the device into your TV's HDMI port and works with iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, Mac and Windows laptop and Chromebook.

You can grab this device for Rs 3,499 via Flipkart.