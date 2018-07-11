Best Internet HotSpots starts form Rs 949

A standalone Wi-Fi hotspot is a device that allows you to browse internet wirelessly. To fire it up you need a data plan from the carrier of your choice.

However, the plan prices may vary depending on the amount of data plan you choose. It helps you to stay connected without utilizing our smartphone battery life, data or network.

But how do you know which one to buy? We have narrowed down the best hotspots under Rs 949. Check out the list and continue to browse seamlessly.

JioFi 4G Hotspot M2S 150 Mbps Jio 4G Buy At Price of Rs 949 on Amazon

Key Specs

Enjoy 4G features on 2G/3G smart phones

True 4G speed - download speed up to 150 Mbps and upload speed up to 50 Mbps

Make video and HD voice calls, audio and video conference, send SMS with Jio 4G voice app

Recommended to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices (smartphone, laptops, tablets and even smart TVs)

For new Jio SIM connection please visit nearest Reliance Digital or Jio store. For technical issues kindly contact toll free number 18008909999.

Best in class battery (2300mAh) supports up to 6 hours of surf tim Airtel 4G Hotspot – E5573Cs-609 Portable Wi-Fi Data Device (White) Buy This for Rs 999 on Amazon

Key Specs

This device is compatible with both prepaid and postpaid SIM

Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and more

Create your own 4G Wi-Fi network at home, work, or on-the-go

Get free home delivery of the 4G Hotspot device

No installation required. Just get a new Airtel 4G device SIM from the nearest retailer, insert it, switch on the device and you are ready to go

It's a portable device and comes with a powerful battery that supports up to 6 hours of surf time Intex DC21.6HWM USB Wi-Fi Data Card (Black) Buy This for Rs 848 on Amazon

Key Specs

HSPA USB modem is designed to enable the user to access the Internet via GPRS/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA networks

Standard USB interface so that it can be very easily connected to a PC

1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase iBall 21.0 MP-58 Wi-Fi ready Airway Data Card (White) Buy This for Rs 999 on Amazon

Key Specs

Input Type SIM Card (Datacard) supported by ISPs such as 2G/3G sim card

5 GB of cloud Storage bundled free, powered by Vaulten

32 GB Micro SD support,Voice Call, USSD / SMS

High Speed Internet: Download up-to 21 mbps, Upload up-to 576 mbps

Manufacturer's Warranty: 1 Year Vodafone 4G Dongle All Sim Support ZTE MF833 USB Works with Any 2G/3G/4G Networks Buy This for Rs 1,799 on Amazon

Key Specs

vodafone, idea, jio, airtel, bsnl- Supports All Network 2g/3g/4G Sim card Supported on any network

4G Plus LTE download speeds up to 150Mbps

ZTE MF833 4G LTE Cat4 USB Stick

LTE Category 4 USB Stick

Support LTE-FDD/TD-LTE/UMTS/GSM networks , LTE-FDD: DL/UL 150/50Mbps(Category4) Enter 3G Data Card E-D14SW 14.4Mbps with Soft wifi Buy This for Rs 640 on Amazon

Key Specs

Frequency Response: HSUPA/HSDPA/UMTS 2100Mhz GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900

Interface: USB 2.0

Data Transfer Rate: Max upto 14.4 Mbps(Downlink) 5.76 Mbps (Uplink)

Memory Support: TF/Micro SD Card upto 32GB

OS Compatability: Windows XP, Vista, Win 7,8/MAC OS 10.6 Huawei E3531 HSPA+ 21.6Mbps USB Surfstick Buy This for Rs 1,099 on Amazon

Key Specs

3G UMTS/HSPA+ 900/2100 MHz

2G GPRS/EDGE 1900/1800/900/850 MHz

HSPA+ Download speed up to 21Mbps

Hilink Connect in 15 seconds

Data and SMS Service