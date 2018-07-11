ENGLISH

Best Internet HotSpots starts form Rs 949

By:

    A standalone Wi-Fi hotspot is a device that allows you to browse internet wirelessly. To fire it up you need a data plan from the carrier of your choice.

    However, the plan prices may vary depending on the amount of data plan you choose. It helps you to stay connected without utilizing our smartphone battery life, data or network.

    But how do you know which one to buy? We have narrowed down the best hotspots under Rs 949. Check out the list and continue to browse seamlessly.

    JioFi 4G Hotspot M2S 150 Mbps Jio 4G

    Buy At Price of Rs 949 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Enjoy 4G features on 2G/3G smart phones
    • True 4G speed - download speed up to 150 Mbps and upload speed up to 50 Mbps
    • Make video and HD voice calls, audio and video conference, send SMS with Jio 4G voice app
    • Recommended to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices (smartphone, laptops, tablets and even smart TVs)
    • For new Jio SIM connection please visit nearest Reliance Digital or Jio store. For technical issues kindly contact toll free number 18008909999.
    • Best in class battery (2300mAh) supports up to 6 hours of surf tim

    Airtel 4G Hotspot – E5573Cs-609 Portable Wi-Fi Data Device (White)

    Buy This for Rs 999 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • This device is compatible with both prepaid and postpaid SIM
    • Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and more
    • Create your own 4G Wi-Fi network at home, work, or on-the-go
    • Get free home delivery of the 4G Hotspot device
    • No installation required. Just get a new Airtel 4G device SIM from the nearest retailer, insert it, switch on the device and you are ready to go
    • It's a portable device and comes with a powerful battery that supports up to 6 hours of surf time

    Intex DC21.6HWM USB Wi-Fi Data Card (Black)

    Buy This for Rs 848 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • HSPA USB modem is designed to enable the user to access the Internet via GPRS/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA networks
    • Standard USB interface so that it can be very easily connected to a PC
    • 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

    iBall 21.0 MP-58 Wi-Fi ready Airway Data Card (White)

    Buy This for Rs 999 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Input Type SIM Card (Datacard) supported by ISPs such as 2G/3G sim card
    • 5 GB of cloud Storage bundled free, powered by Vaulten
    • 32 GB Micro SD support,Voice Call, USSD / SMS
    • High Speed Internet: Download up-to 21 mbps, Upload up-to 576 mbps
    • Manufacturer's Warranty: 1 Year

    Vodafone 4G Dongle All Sim Support ZTE MF833 USB Works with Any 2G/3G/4G Networks

    Buy This for Rs 1,799 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • vodafone, idea, jio, airtel, bsnl- Supports All Network 2g/3g/4G Sim card Supported on any network
    • 4G Plus LTE download speeds up to 150Mbps
    • ZTE MF833 4G LTE Cat4 USB Stick
    • LTE Category 4 USB Stick
    • Support LTE-FDD/TD-LTE/UMTS/GSM networks , LTE-FDD: DL/UL 150/50Mbps(Category4)

    Enter 3G Data Card E-D14SW 14.4Mbps with Soft wifi

    Buy This for Rs 640 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Frequency Response: HSUPA/HSDPA/UMTS 2100Mhz GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900
    • Interface: USB 2.0
    • Data Transfer Rate: Max upto 14.4 Mbps(Downlink) 5.76 Mbps (Uplink)
    • Memory Support: TF/Micro SD Card upto 32GB
    • OS Compatability: Windows XP, Vista, Win 7,8/MAC OS 10.6

    Huawei E3531 HSPA+ 21.6Mbps USB Surfstick

    Buy This for Rs 1,099 on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 3G UMTS/HSPA+ 900/2100 MHz
    • 2G GPRS/EDGE 1900/1800/900/850 MHz
    • HSPA+ Download speed up to 21Mbps
    • Hilink Connect in 15 seconds
    • Data and SMS Service

    internet Wifi hotspot news top gadgets
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018
