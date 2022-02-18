Best Smart Talking Educational Robots With Voice Control And Touch Sensor Features oi-Harish Kumar

Technology is advanced to a great extent and there are many education robots and products available for kids. These robots can be controlled via users' voice and have touch sensors to control them. It is possible to use these smart educational toys to learn new things when children are at home during the pandemic. Of late, there is a demand for these products and many young parents prefer these products as they intend to avoid the screen time.

If you are looking forward to purchase any of these smart educational robots for your children, then you can take a look at the various options available out there. Some of these products also come with a remote control to operate them in an easy way. Do check out the list and make a buying decision.

Miko My Companion 2 Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs Miko 2 makes learning fun through conversations. Loaded with academic syllabus, news updates, facts about the world and much more!

Full of educative and fun games, Miko 2 can play music, dance, tell stories, riddles, rhymes and fun-facts & even do the moonwalk!

Equipped with an emotional intelligence machine, Miko 2 identifies, recollects and remembers the child's moods, growing with the child with every interaction.

With TeleConnect, it helps you stay in touch with your child anytime, anywhere through video calling & remote navigation.

A trustable little robot, with data encryption and strict privacy norms, the child's data remains secure. With profanity filters, age-appropriate content and culturally-neutral suggestions, it is 100% child-safe. 98K Kids Robot Toy Price: Rs. 5,093

Key Specs Smart Talking Robots

Intelligent Partner and Teacher

Voice Controlled

Touch Sensor

Singing

Dancing

Repeating for Boys and Girls Age 3 Years and Above Robot The Next Generation Social Family Robot Blue Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs MISA comes preloaded with thousands of hours of safe ad-free games, books, learning apps, videos all from top family brands like little miss, the moomins, Mr. Bean, Peter rabbit, Mr. Men worth $250

Navigation: fully mobile with 4 wheels and an obstacle sensor allowing MISA to travel, learn & interact with the world around him.

Personal assistant: sports queries, geoname facts, recipes, flight booking, weather, news, definition.

Social interaction: connect with family and loved ones, remotely navigate, watch & monitor telepresence and social interaction.

Edutainment: English, math, coding, science, astronomy, games, videos, karaoke, AR book Toys Bhoomi Advanced AI Lightweight Robotic Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 200g holding capacity with Self-balancing mode

Automatic Obstacle Avoidance Mode

Entertainment function with Dance & Songs

Lightweight design enables for both indoor & outdoor play

Stronger anti-interference performance STEMpedia Quarky Ultimate Kit Price: Rs. 7,999

A trustable little robot, with data encryption and strict privacy norms, the child's data remains secure. With profanity filters, age-appropriate content and culturally-neutral suggestions, it is 100% child-safe. Remote Control Robot Dog Toy Price: Rs. 8,286

Key Specs You can play the dog with two modes. 1,Infrared remote control with control range 33ft. 2,Voice control(Applaud twice). Through voice control, the robot dog can dancing with 3 different musics. Excellent toy robots for kids.

Programmable: You can program the Robot dog to perform according to your demands, then the dog will repeat what you programmed ; Imitate dog: Dancing, Move Forward, Auto Demo, Handstand, Push-ups, Sit down, Crouch Down, Wrath, bark "bow wow", Adjust Volume. Like a real puppy to accompany your children.

Flexible limbs enhance the dexterity and fluency of this small robot's moves. The robot dog toy for kids is made from durable, shatterproof ABS plastic to ensure long-lasting performance, safe and non-toxic. With a smooth and round body, no sharp corners, totally safe for kids.

The robot dog toy has a built-in rechargeable battery with 3.7V 500mAh (included), 3.0V controller batteries ( Included). The smart robot dog will provide 2 hours fun after 2 hour charge with USB. The toy dog goes to sleep mode after 90 seconds not in use, you need to reopen it to activated it, which will preserve the battery.

A robotic dogs for kids. This smart robot puppy is an exciting toy dog robots, Christmas or Birthday gift for kids boys girls 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 and up. It will be your kid's good companion. A great option for keeping a puppy if your kids are allergic to the real puppy. We provides 180-day free refund or replacement, so any problems, please contact us. BIRANCO. Updated 2019 Smart Puppy - Remote Control Price: Rs. 8,426

key Specs ROBOT DOG: It is fun for little girls or boys and also entertaining for older kids and teens. Interactive pup responds to wireless & gesture with cute barks & adorable tricks!

REMOTE CONTROL: Walking, sliding, running forward, sliding backward, turn left, turn right, sit down, stand up and dance. All of actions can be controlled by controller. Cool gift for little girls and boys 2, 3, 4, 5 year old.

GESTURE MODE: It will be a cute little submissive to follow you and walk behind you. moves & sounds just like a real dog! You can use gesture to control the puppy to move forward and backward, turn left and right. This pet is a great toy for autism or autistic children and other kids and toddlers.

ADVENTURE MODE: The puppy can avoid the object ahead and look for a path without obstacles. A fun maze game for Kids of all ages. Ensure the pup is fully charged before playing.

STEM PROGRAM: Logic game and STEM toy that's one of the best gifts you can buy for boys and girls age 3 and up. There're 6 keys. You can program up to 30 actions as you like, then the dog will repeat what you programmed.

