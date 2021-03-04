List Of Best Cleaning Smart Technology Robots To Buy In India

In the current technologically advanced world, these smart cleaning robots are one of the most sought after products as these let users get their surrounding cleaned without having to spend a lot of their valuable time and energy. That said, we have curated a list of the best cleaning robots that you can buy in India right now.

iRobot Braava M6 Mopping robot (MRP: Rs. 56,900 )

Key Specs

Learns Your Home, Cleans Where And When You Want

Covers More Ground: Ideal For Multiple Rooms and Large Spaces

Maximized-Edge Design: Square Shape Gets Into Corners And Along Edges

Wi-Fi Connected- iRobot HOME App

iLIFE V5s Pro, 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 16,800 )

Key Specs

Robotic Floor Cleaner

Maximum Sound Level: 50 dB

Motor Power: 26 W | Suction Power: 850pA W | Power: Lithium Batteries W

Cord Length: Cordless m | Charging Time: 4 Hours

Pet Hair Collector

Run Time: 120-150 min

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P (MRP: Rs. 24,999 )

Key Specs

Japanese NIDEC brushless motor produces maximum airflow of 0.67m3 / min and maximum pressure of about 1800Pa providing effective and quick cleaning of floors / carpets

LDS laser routing sensor scans 360° around continuously with a range up to 8 meters combined with the SLAM mapping positioning algorithm that allows the robot to plan itself smartly, quickly get used to the house, scrub the background in a circular pattern that mimics the manual mopping movement by scanning

Besides LDS & IF sensor, 10 other different sensors are installed to make the Robot Vacuum as ‘smart' as possible including prevention of vacuum from falling down stairs, collide against walls/obstacles/furniture, finding its way back to the dock or stop working as soon as it's blocked/stuck, detect whether the dustbin, the watertank or the 2 in 1 bin is installed and if the included mop bracket is mounted or not.

Large "2 in 1" water container and 550ml dust bag, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P integrates up to three cleaning modes: Vacuum cleaning mode, Mopping mode, Suction and wipe mode.

Floor Types: Carpet,Ceramic Tile,Marble Floor,Shag Carpet,Tile Floor

1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A7 processor with dual-core Mali 400GPU

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Through the Mi Home app, users can control the robot remotely and experience a range of convenient functions such as changing the cleaning mode, tracking the working schedule, adjusting the water level suitable for each room.

Also compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

3200mAh battery offers 60 to 130 minutes of running time

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) (MRP: Rs. 14,999 )

Key Specs

Best Robot Vacuum of 2018 by Digital Trends.

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85") but with quiet operation and increased suction at 1300Pa for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.

What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for home (MRP: Rs. 37,900)

Key Specs

Voltage: 14.4

Wattage: 40

Power source type: Battery Powered

Included components: Dustin

Multi-floor mapping: DEEBOT can now create Upto 3 different maps perfect for multi-level homes and multiple cleaning spaces; When DEEBOT starts to clean, it will automatically recognize the saved area it is going to clean

Voice & app controls: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. Ecovacs Smart App comes with 5 plus advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.

360 S7 Laser Navigation Robot Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 33,990)

Key Specs

Works even in total darkness with highly accurate HD maps generated by the LDS LIDAR. Builds and saves the maps of your home intelligently and plans the best cleaning path with SLAM algorithm. Identifies carpet and automatically switches to Max Mode with 2000Pa suction power for deep cleaning. Automatically recharges when battery runs low and resumes cleaning

Voice control through Alexa, Off-limit Area, WI-FI Connectivity, Multi-map Management, Scheduling, Custom Cleaning, Remote Control, 3 Suction Levels, Spot cleaning mode, Proximity cleaning Mode, and more

Anti-collision sensors avoid furniture damages, prevent getting stuck in narrow spaces under furniture, and easily pass through bed sheets or curtains. Anti-drop sensors prevent vacuum from falling. Wall sensor sweeps around corners and along the walls

Water seeps out slowly and evenly on the mopping pad, and stops when the cleaning stops, leaves no water stains on your floor

Warranty applicable only if the device is purchased from Seller - CAMBIUM RETAIL. For warranty details, kindly contact us on +91-6366920571. Service centres available in-Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. For all other cities, warranty serviced from Mumbai head service centre.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Key Specs

The exceptional TrueDetect 3D technology: "TrueDetect3D-Object Avoidance Technology" is based on 3D Structured Light technology. Scan and collect object information via laser beam projection, And use the special algorithm of "point" to "surface" to make a 3D image for comparison and recognition and the identification accuracy can reach 1mm. Greatly reduce the risk of getting stuck or tangled, enabling the robot to clean more quickly and smoothly.

TrueMapping system: TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, an aerospace-standard detection technology first adopted for this function in the industry by ECOVACS, floor maps can be created in seconds to improve overall cleaning efficiency. DEEBOT OZMO T8 can intelligently navigate a user's home, bringing an intelligent and thorough cleaning experience.

MULTI-FLOOR MAPPING: DEEBOT can now save up to 3 different maps - perfect for multi-level homes and multiple cleaning spaces. When DEEBOT starts to clean, it will automatically recognize the saved area it is going to clean.【UP TO 180 MINUTE RUNTIME】A longer battery life for even more cleaning!

OZMO MOPPING: DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99. 26% of bacteria on floors (study by Hygiene and Microbiology Research Center). The ECOVACS Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, DEEBOT automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

iRobot Roomba 971 Vacuum Cleaning Robot (MRP: Rs. 29,900)

Key Specs

Cleans continuously, recharging as needed until the job is done

Ideal for animal hair - effectively absorbs animal hair from your floors, using unique multi floor brushes and 5X more suction power, Compared to Roomba 600 Series AeroVac System

Better when they work together-Now you can pair your Roomba 900 series robot vacuum with the Braava m6 robot mop, enabling you to set a mopping job to automatically start once vacuuming is complete.

A premium 3-Stage Cleaning System powered by an advanced vacuum motor that spins at 10,000 RPMs to deliver 5X the suction for strong pick-up performance across carpets and hard floors.

Using advanced vSLAM navigation technology, the robot gathers over 230,400 data points each second that the 1.3 GHz quad-core processor uses to create an accurate map of your home.

iRobot has over 25 years of robotics expertise and innovation with over 25 million home robots sold worldwide. Whether you choose Roomba, Braava or both-your floors get the specialized care they need.

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 Pro Smart Robot (MRP: Rs. 25,555)

Key Specs

OZMO Mopping Technology: DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99. 26% of bacteria on floors (study by Hygiene and Microbiology Research Center). The ECOVACS Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. Simply pop on or off the cleaning cloth plate to easily switch between vacuum and mopping functions. An electronically controlled water pump consistently draws water from a large reservoir to initiate mopping.

Pet Care kit: DEEBOT U2 PRO comes with an innovative Pet Care Kit specially designed to handle pet hair, even during shedding season. The Pet Care Kit comes equipped with the largest* XL Dustbin (800mL) and a specialized Tangle-Free Brush to handle large volumes of hair. (*Compared to ECOVACS' robotic vacuum cleaners in the market till May, 2020.)

Hard Floor Mode:The hard floor mode, optimized for hard floor cleaning, ensures that DEEBOT U2 PRO can follow an advanced, back-and-forth cleaning pattern for a more thorough and systematic clean. Since DEEBOT U2 PRO memorizes cleaning paths, it can be paused in the middle of a task and resume to follow the path when re-started.

Max+ Mode & UP TO 110 MINUTE RUNTIME: Max+ Mode can be used when you need an intense deep clean. It increases suction power by approximately 2.5 times compared to the standard mode for the most demanding tasks, even for heavy dirt on the floor. The standard mode suction power is suitable for daily cleaning.A longer battery life for even more cleaning!

Trifo Emma Essential Robot Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 10,990)

Key Specs

33% More Suction Power: 4000 Pa of strong suction power saves your energy and time. Perfect for hardwood floor, carpet and tile. 110-minute runtime and automatically self-charging.

Pet Hair Extractor: Main brush and pet hair extractor combo makes it easier to grab up pet hair without getting tangled up. Larger dustbin and washable primary filter gather hard to reach dirt and pet hair effectively.

Smart Navigation: 3X faster than most random navigating robots. Smart sensors enable Emma to clean efficiently and effectively, moving around your home with confidence.

Marathon Cleaner: 110 minutes runtime. Automatically returns to her docking station to prepare for the next job.

Home App-Enabled: Schedule cleaning. Review previous cleaning tripes. Adjust suction power. One-tap cleaning. Alexa-controlled.

360 S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 23,990)

Key Specs

MORE EFFICIENT CLEANING-Works even in total darkness with highly accurate HD maps generated by the LDS LIDAR. Plans the cleaning path with SLAM algorithm and cleans without omission. Identifies carpet and automatically switches to Max Mode with 1800Pa suction power for deep cleaning. Automatically recharges when battery runs low and resumes cleaning

MULTIPLE SENSORS COORDINATION-Anti-collision sensors avoid furniture damages, It can cross over things lower than 0.7inch, prevent getting stuck in narrow spaces under furniture, and easily pass through bed sheets or curtains. Anti-drop sensors prevent vacuum from falling. Wall sensor sweeps around corners and along the walls

SMART APP-Alexa Voice Commands,Multi-map Management, Off-limit Area, WI-FI Connectivity, Scheduling, Custom Cleaning, Remote Control, Track the sweeping area, Share with your family, 3 Suction Levels, Spot cleaning mode, Proximity cleaning Mode, Compatible with Android, IOS and more.

CONSIDERATE DESIGN-Washable filter maintains high filtration up to 99.96% even after one year of use. Vacuum stays close to the ground over a variety of cleaning surfaces, providing maximum cleaning power with the proprietary floating main brushs. You don't need to stick anti-collision strips when setting off limit area.

ECOVACS Deebot 500 Robots Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 12,400)

Key Specs

Selective Cleaning Modes:Give your home the right clean for every occasion with flexible cleaning modes- AUTO mode for general cleaning, EDGE mode for specific edges, and SPOT mode for when intensive cleaning in one area is required

Warranty Service:We are official store of ECOVACS ROBOTICS in Amazon and provide one-year warranty for the whole machine. If you have any after-sale problems

Anti-Collision its Anti-collision , Anti-drop sensors and soft cushion bumpers, your robot will avoid obstacles and protect your furniture

Max Mode:Standard suction power is great for daily picking up pet hairs and other dirt, but Max Mode will double suction power to clean stubborn dirt when you need en intense deep clean ahead of special occasion

APP Control Alexa GoogleHome:App connectivity lets you realize operations like: Change cleaning modes and directions, double the suction power, schedule a clean anytime and anywhere or monitor the current status of accessories and so on. Total wireless control, you can command the robot by dialoging with Alexa Google Home devices

Trifo Ironpie m6+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner (MRP: Rs. 8,990)

Key Specs