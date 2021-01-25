Japan Creates 60-Foot-Tall Working Robot Gundam That Can Actually Walk News oi-Vivek

Though one can now buy a fully functional automatic robot, albeit, at an exorbitant price, they are not as intimidating as Autobots from the movie franchise Transformers. A Japanese company named Gundam Factory Yokohama has been building the world's biggest robot, and that robot just took its first set.

The Gundam robot is 60-foot or 18 meters tall and looks a lot like the Autobots from the movie Transformers. The company has been building this robot since early 2020, and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the process just got a bit delayed.

As one can expect -- the Gundam robot is inspired by a fictional character named Gundam from the fictional series Mobile Suit Gundam co-created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise back in 1979. From the time of inception, Gundam has appeared in more than 50 movies/video games/television shows across the country.

Gundam is a massive robot, weighing around 25 tonnes. When finished, the robot can move with 24 degrees of freedom, which means, it can walk around freely. Not just that, it also has articulated fingers, which further dramatizes this massive robot.

Is Gundam Ready To Project The Japanese Realm?

No, not yet. This was just a part of the initial mechanical testing of the Gundam robot. The robot is currently located outside of Tokyo, at the port of Yokohama. It looks like Japan is a little ahead of other countries, as it is already building a massive robot to fight with supervillains and aliens.

Just the sheer physical size of the Gundam robot makes it an engineering marvel, and when it gets activated in the next few months, there will be nothing that could stop the Gundam robot. You can get updates about the Gundam robot from Gundam Factory official website.

