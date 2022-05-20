Croma NEU Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smart TVs, Smart TVs, Laptops, And More

Samsung Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 15,290

The Samsung smart TVs are priced starting from Rs. 15,290. You can get an additional discount of 10% as well.

Samsung 50-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990

The Samsung smart TVs with 50-inch displays are priced at Rs. 29,990. There are numerous other models available during the sale.

pTron Earbuds Starts from Rs. 539

The pTron earbuds are available starting from Rs. 539, thereby making it a great buy for those looking forward to buy these products.

Up To 48% Off On Alexa Devices

A slew of Alexa devices from various brands is available at a discount of up to 48% during the Croma NEU Electronics Sale.

Best Selling Laptops Starts From Rs. 27,990

As laptops are always selling well, you can buy them at a discount pricing starting from Rs. 27,990 during the Croma sale.

iPads Starts From Rs. 25,390

There are many models of iPads that can be purchased via the Croma website starting from Rs. 25,390.