Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: GT vs RR Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Route to Playoffs, Key Battles
- News US removes 5 groups from terror blacklist, retains al-Qaida
- Movies Amber Heard Admits That She Hit Johnny Depp Multiple Times, Claims It Was An Act Of Self-Defence
- Finance Rupee Loses 7 Paise To Close At Record Low Of 77.63 Against USD; What Triggered The Fall?
- Automobiles BMW M4 CSL Revealed With 542bhp - Ultralight M4 Drops 100 Kilos, Gains Iconic Badge
- Education SSC Junior Engineer 2020 Final Result Declared, Download SSC JE 2020 Final Results On ssc.nic.in
- Travel Best Camping Site Near Pune And Mumbai – Pawna Lake Camping, 1N/2D
- Lifestyle How Does The Body Convert Carbohydrates Into Energy?
Croma NEU Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smart TVs, Smart TVs, Laptops, And More
The online retailer Croma has announced the NEU Electronics Sale, which went live on May 19 and will be hosted until May 22. During this sale, interested buyers can get their hands on a slew of products, including laptops, smart TVs, earbuds, iPads and more.
These products will be available at enticing discounts and offers during the sale.
As a part of the Croma NEU Electronics Sale, buyers who purchase products using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card will get an instant discount of 10%. Check out the offers and discounts you can avail during the sale from here.
Samsung Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 15,290
The Samsung smart TVs are priced starting from Rs. 15,290. You can get an additional discount of 10% as well.
Samsung 50-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990
The Samsung smart TVs with 50-inch displays are priced at Rs. 29,990. There are numerous other models available during the sale.
pTron Earbuds Starts from Rs. 539
The pTron earbuds are available starting from Rs. 539, thereby making it a great buy for those looking forward to buy these products.
Up To 48% Off On Alexa Devices
A slew of Alexa devices from various brands is available at a discount of up to 48% during the Croma NEU Electronics Sale.
Best Selling Laptops Starts From Rs. 27,990
As laptops are always selling well, you can buy them at a discount pricing starting from Rs. 27,990 during the Croma sale.
iPads Starts From Rs. 25,390
There are many models of iPads that can be purchased via the Croma website starting from Rs. 25,390.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,055
-
39,100
-
19,600
-
15,509
-
23,646
-
89,735
-
13,655
-
40,695
-
10,999
-
34,550