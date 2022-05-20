ENGLISH

    Croma NEU Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smart TVs, Smart TVs, Laptops, And More

    By
    |

    The online retailer Croma has announced the NEU Electronics Sale, which went live on May 19 and will be hosted until May 22. During this sale, interested buyers can get their hands on a slew of products, including laptops, smart TVs, earbuds, iPads and more.

     
    Croma NEU Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Gadgets

    These products will be available at enticing discounts and offers during the sale.

    Croma NEU Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Gadgets

    As a part of the Croma NEU Electronics Sale, buyers who purchase products using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card will get an instant discount of 10%. Check out the offers and discounts you can avail during the sale from here.

    Samsung Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 15,290

    Samsung Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 15,290

    The Samsung smart TVs are priced starting from Rs. 15,290. You can get an additional discount of 10% as well.

    Samsung 50-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990

    Samsung 50-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990

    The Samsung smart TVs with 50-inch displays are priced at Rs. 29,990. There are numerous other models available during the sale.

    pTron Earbuds Starts from Rs. 539
     

    pTron Earbuds Starts from Rs. 539

    The pTron earbuds are available starting from Rs. 539, thereby making it a great buy for those looking forward to buy these products.

    Up To 48% Off On Alexa Devices

    Up To 48% Off On Alexa Devices

    A slew of Alexa devices from various brands is available at a discount of up to 48% during the Croma NEU Electronics Sale.

    Best Selling Laptops Starts From Rs. 27,990

    Best Selling Laptops Starts From Rs. 27,990

    As laptops are always selling well, you can buy them at a discount pricing starting from Rs. 27,990 during the Croma sale.

    iPads Starts From Rs. 25,390

    iPads Starts From Rs. 25,390

    There are many models of iPads that can be purchased via the Croma website starting from Rs. 25,390.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 3:28 [IST]
