    Croma Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs And Other Accessories

    By
    |

    Retailers such as Croma are popular for offering discounts and offers to attract buyers. If you are looking for any gadget such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and other accessories. To buy these devices, it is good to head on to Croma as the discount sale is going on now. As a part of this discount sale, you can get up to 70% off on headphones, earphones, speakers, and other accessories.

     
    Croma Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, And Other Devcies

    Having said that, we have listed the discount offers on a slew of products such as laptops, smart TVs and other accessories available as a part of the Croma sale from below.

    Up To 65% Off On Audio Products

    Up To 65% Off On Audio Products

    If you are looking for discounts on audio products, then you can get up to 65% off on these products during the Croma sale.

    Up To 73% Off On Smartwatches

    Up To 73% Off On Smartwatches

    As smartwatches are a rage these days, you can get your hands on these wearables at up to 73% off during the sale that is going on via Croma.

    Laptops And Accessories Starts From Rs. 299
     

    Laptops And Accessories Starts From Rs. 299

    There are numerous laptops and a slew of related accessories that are listed for sale on Croma and these are priced starting from Rs. 299.

    Up To 50% Off On Wireless Headphones

    Up To 50% Off On Wireless Headphones

    Wireless headphones can be bought at up to 50% discount during the Croma sale and you can get partner discounts as well.

    Up To 50% Off On OLED And QLED Smart TVs

    Up To 50% Off On OLED And QLED Smart TVs

    Given that many people buy OLED and QLED smart TVs these days, you can upgrade to these at up to 50% discount. Check out the offers on Croma.

    Up To 65% Off On Home Theaters And Soundbars

    Up To 65% Off On Home Theaters And Soundbars

    You can buy home theaters and soundbars to accentuate the cinema experience at your home by purchasing new products at up to 65% discount.

    Up To 40% Off On Ultra HD Smart TVs

    Up To 40% Off On Ultra HD Smart TVs

    Ultra HD smart TVs are available at up to 40% discount during the ongoing sale at Croma.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 17:37 [IST]
    X