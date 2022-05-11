Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Extended: Get Discounts On Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Who doesn't love a good sale! Discount offers and sales are among the best times to shop for anything new. This is even more true when you're looking to buy something expensive like a smartphone. Now, the Samsung Fab Fest Sale has been extended to continue some exciting discount offers. Here's all you need to know about the Samsung Fab Fest Sale.

The Samsung Fab Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on all Samsung Galaxy devices. This includes the premium S series like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22. Plus, buyers can check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE devices. The premium Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G are also available at a discount.

Apart from these, the Samsung Fab Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on mid-range and premium smartphones. for instance, buyers can get the newly launched A series at a discounted price. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, A53 5G, and the A33 5G are now available for Rs. 38,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 25,999, respectively.

Additionally, some more affordable phones are available with a discount at the Samsung Fab Fest Sale. This includes the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M32. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available with a 25 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Offer:

MRP: Rs. 1,31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,999 (17% Off) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 1,02,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Offer:

MRP: Rs. 101,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 81,999 (13% Off) Samsung Galaxy S22 plus is available at 13% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 Offer:

MRP: Rs. 85,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 65,999 (15% Off) Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at 15% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 65,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Offer:

MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 72,999 (11% Off) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Offer:

MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 139,999 (13% Off) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 139,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Offer:

MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,499 (27% Off) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,499 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (6GB | 128GB) Offer:

MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 (28% Off) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

