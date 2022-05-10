Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Infinix Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops, And More On Discount Features oi-Harish Kumar

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Infinix is a popular brand in India. The budget price point is what sets Infinix sets apart from other brands. Plus, the smartphone has gradually expanded its product offering over the years. Infinix now offers smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and much more. The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is now offering a huge discount on Infinix devices and here's all you need to know about it.

The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering a 30 percent discount on the Infinix Note 11. The other phones in the series also have a discount. For instance, the Infinix Note 11s is available for Rs. 12,499. One can also check out the slightly older Infinix Note 10Pro for Rs. 16,999.

Additionally, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Infinix Hot 11S for Rs. 10,499. Some of the other phones at a discount include the Infinix Hot 11 2022, and the base Infinix Hot 1. Plus, the Infinix Zero 5G is now priced at Rs. 17,999. Buyers can also explore discount deals on the Infinix Smart 6 and the Infinix Smart 5A.

Smartphones aside, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering a discount on the Infinix X3 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV for just Rs. 12,499. The Infinix X1 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology for Rs. 18,999. Similarly, the Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen Intel chip laptop is available for Rs. 30,990.

Infinix Note 11 (Glacier Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off) Infinix Note 11 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale. Infinix Note 11s (Symphony Cyan, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (26% off) Infinix Note 11s is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale. Infinix Hot 11S (Silver Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off) Infinix Hot 11S is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale. Infinix Smart 6 (Starry Purple, 64 GB) (2 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off) Infinix Smart 6 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale. Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off) Infinix Hot 11 2022 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix Zero 5G (Horizon Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off) Infinix Zero 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off) Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix Smart 5A (Ocean Wave, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,199 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (10% off) Infinix Smart 5A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,199 onwards during the sale. Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off) Infinix Hot 11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix X3 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32X3) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (30% off) Infinix X3 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32X3) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix X1 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology (43X1) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (24% off) Infinix X1 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Eye Care Technology (43X1) is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 30,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (38% off) Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 30,990 onwards during the sale.

