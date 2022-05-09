Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On iPhone 13, OPPO Reno7 Pro, ASUS 8z, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Premium smartphones and flagships are among the highly sought-after devices. Top brands like Oppo, Asus, Samsung, Vivo, and even Apple offer premium flagship smartphones. If you're looking for any new smartphone, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is the best place to head to. Top phones from these brands are available with a discount.

Here, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering several premium phones at a discount. Here, the Vivo V23 5G is available with a 14 percent discount, costing Rs. 29,990 only. One can also check out the Asus 8Z for just Rs. 42,999 after a 12 percent discount. Additionally, Realme smartphones like the GT Neo 2 also gets a discount.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is also offering several Oppo phones at a whopping discount. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 39,990. The slightly older Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 37,990. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the discount sale.

Apart from these brands, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is also offering Apple iPhone models at a discount. Buyers can check out the flagship iPhone 13 for Rs. 99,900. Plus, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 are available for Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,990, respectively.

Best Mobiles in India