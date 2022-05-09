Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On iPhone 13, OPPO Reno7 Pro, ASUS 8z, And More
Premium smartphones and flagships are among the highly sought-after devices. Top brands like Oppo, Asus, Samsung, Vivo, and even Apple offer premium flagship smartphones. If you're looking for any new smartphone, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is the best place to head to. Top phones from these brands are available with a discount.
Here, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering several premium phones at a discount. Here, the Vivo V23 5G is available with a 14 percent discount, costing Rs. 29,990 only. One can also check out the Asus 8Z for just Rs. 42,999 after a 12 percent discount. Additionally, Realme smartphones like the GT Neo 2 also gets a discount.
The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is also offering several Oppo phones at a whopping discount. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 39,990. The slightly older Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 37,990. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the discount sale.
Apart from these brands, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is also offering Apple iPhone models at a discount. Buyers can check out the flagship iPhone 13 for Rs. 99,900. Plus, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 are available for Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,990, respectively.
vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)
vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS 8z (-8J-SILVER, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off)
ASUS 8z is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (17% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (16% off)
iPhone 12 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,990 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 13 (Green, 512 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 99,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,09,900 (9% off)
iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,900 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Cream, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 88,999 ; MRP: Rs. 99,999 (11% off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 88,999 onwards during the sale.
