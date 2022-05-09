ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Poco F4 GT, OnePlus 10R, And More

    |

    The Poco F4 GT has got the leading position from Samsung Galaxy A53 that was leading the list of trending smartphones back in the past few weeks. Now, the hype has dropped and it has grabbed the fourth position. The podium spots have been grabbed by the Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

     
    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

    The Galaxy A73 is ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has retained the sixth spot similar to last week. The OnePlus Nord 10R is followed by the Galaxy A13 and A52s.

    Finally, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra has got the tenth position. The list of trending smartphones does not include the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Poco F4 GT

    Poco F4 GT

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • A 6.7-inch OLED display
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • 6GB RAM
    • Apple A15 Bionic chipset
    • 4,352 mAh battery with 20W Fast Charging
    OnePlus 10R

    OnePlus 10R

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A13

    Samsung Galaxy A13

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

    ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
    • Android 12 with MyOS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 64MP + 64MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Under-screen camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers
    • 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    X