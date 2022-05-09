Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, Poco F4 GT, OnePlus 10R, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Poco F4 GT has got the leading position from Samsung Galaxy A53 that was leading the list of trending smartphones back in the past few weeks. Now, the hype has dropped and it has grabbed the fourth position. The podium spots have been grabbed by the Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy A73 is ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has retained the sixth spot similar to last week. The OnePlus Nord 10R is followed by the Galaxy A13 and A52s.

Finally, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra has got the tenth position. The list of trending smartphones does not include the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Poco F4 GT Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs A 6.7-inch OLED display

12MP + 12MP + 12MP

12MP Front Camera

6GB RAM

Apple A15 Bionic chipset

4,352 mAh battery with 20W Fast Charging OnePlus 10R Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Key Specs 6.8-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 64MP + 64MP Rear Camera

16MP Under-screen camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

