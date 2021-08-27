ENGLISH

    Flipkart Back To College Electronics Sale: Discounts On Laptops, Smartwatches, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced yet another sale for buyers - the Back to College Electronics sale. During this sale, you will get attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products including laptops, smartwatches, and more. Notably, the Flipkart Back To College Electronics sale is live from August 27 to August 30 and offers up to a 40% discount.

     

    Flipkart Back To College Electronics Sale

    During this four-day sale, you can get lucrative offers such as no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts on these products listed for sale. Take a look at the various offers you can avail of during the Flipkart Back To College Electronics sale from here.

    Up To 60% Off On Smartwatches

    Are you interested in buying a smartwatch? Well, you can take a look at the offers you can get via the ongoing sale on Flipkart right now.

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Devices
     

    Gaming enthusiasts have great news as the online retailer Flipkart's Back to College Electronics sale offers up to 60% discount on the gaming devices.

    Up To 45% Off On Gaming Monitors

    Likewise, gaming enthusiasts can also try buying gaming monitors as these are available at up to 45% discount on these gaming monitors from various brands.

    Up To 45% Off On Education TABs

    As the online education trend continues, you can get yourself an educational tab as it is available at a discount of 45% during the Flipkart Back To College Electronics sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Headphones

    If headphones are what you want to buy, then you can head on to the Flipkart sale that will be live until August 30, 2021, to get a discount of up to 60% on the same.

    Up To 45% Off On Laptops

    Are you looking for laptops as you need to buy one during the ongoing work from home life? In that case, do check out the laptops at discount during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

    Up To 30% Off On Premium Laptops

    The premium laptops are the best ones to come during the ongoing market scenario. You can get up to a 30% discount on these premium laptops in India right now.

    Up To 35% Off On Core i5 Laptops

    Intel Core i5 processors are known for their performance, here are some of the best laptops in the market out there available at up to 35% discount.

    Read More About: flipkart sale offers top gadgets
    Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
    X