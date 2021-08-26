ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale August: Discount Offers On High End Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is one of those e-commerce retailers that keep bringing special sales allowing users to buy smartphones and other consumer products at lower rates. The latest sale being hosted at the online retailer's platform is the Flagship Fest sale. The company is offering premium range smartphones from brands like Apple, Asus, Motorola, Oppo, and Vivo. During the sale, Flipkart is giving up to 50 percent discount on high-end smartphones.

     

    Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale August 2021

    The Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 along with the iPhone 11 series are available for sale. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro 5G, ROG Phone 5, and the ROG Phone 3 are also up for grabs if a gaming smartphone is your requirement. This list comprises all the premium smartphones which you can grab during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale along with the offers and specs. Take a look:

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (50% off)

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)
     

    iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)

    Apple iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

    iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (5% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

    iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 (Green, 64 GB)

    iPhone 12 (Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

    iPhone 12 (Green, 64 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Pro (Gold, 128 GB)

    iPhone 12 Pro (Gold, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

    iPhone 12 Pro (Gold, 128 GB) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB)

    iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

    iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (28% off)

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (7% off)

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)

    vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X