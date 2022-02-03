ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Best Discount Offers On Electronics Gadgets

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale for three days from February 3 to February 5. During this sale, you will be able to get up to a 70% discount on electronics gadgets. The online retailer provides other benefits such as free delivery, low prices with discounts and easy return options.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Electronics

    During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that is going on right now, you can get your hands on a slew of products including a 60% discount on smartwatches and wearables, up to 70% on Bluetooth headphones, best wireless earbuds from Rs. 799, bestselling TVs and monitors and more. Let's take a look at the discounts and offers available as a part of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Smartwatches And Smart Bands

    Smartwatches and smart bands are a trend these days and buyers can get up to 60% discount on these wearables. You can also buy a slew of smartwatches from various brands during the sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Bluetooth headphones are used by numerous people for their levels of convenience. You can buy a pair of Bluetooth headphones during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale at up to a 70% discount.

    Camera Accessories Starts From Rs. 199
     

    If you are looking for camera accessories, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is the best place to head to. Here, one can get accessories starting from as low as Rs. 199. This makes it the best place to shop and check out all the gadgets your need.

    Mobile Designer Covers Starts From Rs. 149

    The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is also offering a discount on designer mobile covers. The Flipkart sale is offering these designer mobile covers from just Rs. 149.

    Best Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799

    Wireless earbuds are among the highly sought-after accessories in the market. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is offering wireless earbuds from as low as Rs. 799. This includes top brands such as Noise, JBL, and more.

    Bestselling TV And Monitors Starts From Rs. 8,599

    Smart TVs are preferred by many people and there are many such smart TVs and monitors in the market. You can buy any of these devices starting from Rs. 8,599 via Flipkart during this sale.

    Charging Cables Starts from Rs. 149

    There are many charging cables on Flipkart to charge up your smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You can get these charging cables starting from Rs. 149 during the sale.

    Mouse And Keyboards Starts From Rs. 149

    Mouse and keyboards are available at a discount during the Flipkart Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get these accessories starting from Rs. 149 during the ongoing sale.

    Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Smart speakers from various brands are available starting from Rs. 2,999. You can get these products at a discounted pricing on the Flipkart sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers and Laptops Speakers

    If you are looking forward to purchasing party speakers and laptop speakers, then you can get your hands on the same during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theater

    Home theater systems are available at various price points and you can purchase one such product at a discount of up to 60% during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 16:27 [IST]
