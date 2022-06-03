Just In
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Electronics And Accessories
Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale from June 3 to June 5. During the three-day sale, you can get your hands on your favorite products, including smartphones, tablets and other electronics products at unbelievable discounts. It is the best time to buy electronics products as well as accessories.
If you want to upgrade to your favorite products and accessories, then here is a list of products that you can get at discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until this Sunday.
Camera Accessories Starts From Rs. 199
If you are interested in photography, then you can get camera accessories starting from Rs. 199.
Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799
As wireless earbuds are a trend, you can buy these products starting from as low as Rs. 799 during the ongoing Flipkart sale.
Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 79
Are you looking forward to buying cables and chargers? If so, you can take a look at the sale on Flipkart as these are priced starting from Rs. 79.
Up To 80% Off On Gaming Accessories
If gaming is your segment, then the gaming accessories can be purchased at a whopping discount of up to 80%.
TV Streaming Devices Starts From Rs. 2,999
With the increased consumption of video content and popularity of OTT platforms, you can buy TV streaming devices starting from Rs. 2,999.
Mouse And Keyboards Starts From Rs. 149
Input peripherals such as mouse and keyboards are up for sale during the ongoing discount sale on Flipkart. These products can be purchased starting from Rs. 149.
Memory Cards Starts From Rs. 299
You can purchase memory cards starting from Rs. 299 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until June 5.
Best Selling Monitors Starts From Rs. 3,599
The best selling monitors are available for sale starting from as low as Rs. 3,599 along with partner discounts on Flipkart right now.
