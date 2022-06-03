ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Electronics And Accessories

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale from June 3 to June 5. During the three-day sale, you can get your hands on your favorite products, including smartphones, tablets and other electronics products at unbelievable discounts. It is the best time to buy electronics products as well as accessories.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale On Electronics And Accessories

    If you want to upgrade to your favorite products and accessories, then here is a list of products that you can get at discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until this Sunday.

    Camera Accessories Starts From Rs. 199

    Camera Accessories Starts From Rs. 199

    If you are interested in photography, then you can get camera accessories starting from Rs. 199.

    Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799

    Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799

    As wireless earbuds are a trend, you can buy these products starting from as low as Rs. 799 during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

    Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 79
     

    Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 79

    Are you looking forward to buying cables and chargers? If so, you can take a look at the sale on Flipkart as these are priced starting from Rs. 79.

    Up To 80% Off On Gaming Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Gaming Accessories

    If gaming is your segment, then the gaming accessories can be purchased at a whopping discount of up to 80%.

    TV Streaming Devices Starts From Rs. 2,999

    TV Streaming Devices Starts From Rs. 2,999

    With the increased consumption of video content and popularity of OTT platforms, you can buy TV streaming devices starting from Rs. 2,999.

    Mouse And Keyboards Starts From Rs. 149

    Mouse And Keyboards Starts From Rs. 149

    Input peripherals such as mouse and keyboards are up for sale during the ongoing discount sale on Flipkart. These products can be purchased starting from Rs. 149.

    Memory Cards Starts From Rs. 299

    Memory Cards Starts From Rs. 299

    You can purchase memory cards starting from Rs. 299 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until June 5.

    Best Selling Monitors Starts From Rs. 3,599

    Best Selling Monitors Starts From Rs. 3,599

    The best selling monitors are available for sale starting from as low as Rs. 3,599 along with partner discounts on Flipkart right now.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X