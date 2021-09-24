ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Up To 80% Discount Offers On Electronics And Accessories

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Billion Days are just around the corner, where, you can get up to 80 percent discount on various electronic products and accessories. We have listed some of the best deals of the Flipkart Big Billion Days, and here are the details regarding the same.

     

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Cameras and accessories will be available with up to an 80 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021.

    Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Headphones and speakers will also be getting massive discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. You will be able to buy top audio products with over an 80 percent discount on their MRP.

    Up To 70% Off On Smartwatches And Smart bands
     

    Up To 70% Off On Smartwatches And Smart bands

    If you have been eying on a smartwatch or a smart band, then the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale could be the right time to pull that trigger, as smartwatches from top brands will be available with up to 70 percent discount.

    Up To 80% Off On Mobile Protection

    Up To 80% Off On Mobile Protection

    If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, get a mobile protection plan for just 20 percent of its original cost during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

    Special Discount Offers On Premium Devices

    Special Discount Offers On Premium Devices

    There will be special discounts, offerings on premium smartphones from brands like Samsung and Apple during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

    Huge Discounts On Gaming Devices And Home Entertainment Devices

    Huge Discounts On Gaming Devices And Home Entertainment Devices

    If you are into gaming, then you can get massive discounts on gaming devices. Similarly, there will be some great deals on home entertainment devices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1:32 [IST]
