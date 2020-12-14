ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, Accessories And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days Sale from December 18 to December 22. The sale will provide a slew of discounts and offers on a range of products including smartphones. The Flipkart Plus members can get early access to these offers on December 17 at 12 PM.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020 On December
     

    During this five-day Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, buyers will get discounts of up to 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions. There will be no-cost EMI option, complete mobile protection and exchange offers on these products listed for the sale.

    Discount Offers On Smartphones

    If you want to buy a smartphone, then you can get the best deals on some of these products. You will be able to get smartphones at no-cost EMI and exchange discount along with Complete Mobile Protection as well.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Are you looking for any electronics products and accessories? Well, you can get up to 80% discount on these products across categories. Also, there will be over 3 crore products, no-cost EMI payment option and new deals on a daily basis.

    Up To 50% Off On Smart Wearables
     

    As wearables are a trend now, there are several smartwatches that are listed on Flipkart at a discount. You can get these wearables at up to 50% discount making it the right time to buy these products.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops

    This is the right time to buy laptops as you can buy these products at a discount of up to 40% during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. Notably, there are no-cost EMI payment on the laptops along with 10% instant discount.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Are you looking forward to purchase new headphones and speakers? You can get these products at up to 70% discount. Check out the headphones and speakers that are available on discount right now on Flipkart.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale that is hosted until December 22 will list TVs and appliances that are available at a discount of up to 75%. You can also get these products at no-cost EMI payment options.

