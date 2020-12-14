Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, Accessories And More
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days Sale from December 18 to December 22. The sale will provide a slew of discounts and offers on a range of products including smartphones. The Flipkart Plus members can get early access to these offers on December 17 at 12 PM.
During this five-day Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, buyers will get discounts of up to 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions. There will be no-cost EMI option, complete mobile protection and exchange offers on these products listed for the sale.
Discount Offers On Smartphones
If you want to buy a smartphone, then you can get the best deals on some of these products. You will be able to get smartphones at no-cost EMI and exchange discount along with Complete Mobile Protection as well.
Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Are you looking for any electronics products and accessories? Well, you can get up to 80% discount on these products across categories. Also, there will be over 3 crore products, no-cost EMI payment option and new deals on a daily basis.
Up To 50% Off On Smart Wearables
As wearables are a trend now, there are several smartwatches that are listed on Flipkart at a discount. You can get these wearables at up to 50% discount making it the right time to buy these products.
Up To 40% Off On Laptops
This is the right time to buy laptops as you can buy these products at a discount of up to 40% during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. Notably, there are no-cost EMI payment on the laptops along with 10% instant discount.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
Are you looking forward to purchase new headphones and speakers? You can get these products at up to 70% discount. Check out the headphones and speakers that are available on discount right now on Flipkart.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale that is hosted until December 22 will list TVs and appliances that are available at a discount of up to 75%. You can also get these products at no-cost EMI payment options.
