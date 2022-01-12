ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Republic Day Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, And More

    If you are looking forward to buying new electronics items such as smartphones, laptops, and more, then there is good news for you. The online retailer Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart is hosting the new Big Saving Days sale on account of Republic Day 2022. This sale is coming soon and will be hosted for a week from January 20 to January 26.

     
    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Republic Day Offers On Gadgets

    For the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with ICICI Bank to provide an instant discount of 10% on using an ICICI Bank credit card and choosing EMI transactions. Here, we have listed the offers and discounts that you can avail of during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Do take a look at the same.

    Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones

    Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones

    Bestselling smartphones including those from Realme, Apple, Poco, Samsung, and more will be available at a discounted pricing during the sale. The deals will be revealed ahead of the sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronic Devices

    Up To 80% Off On Electronic Devices

    If you want to buy electronic devices such as wearables, trimmers, laptops, and TWS earbuds, then you can get a whopping discount of up to 80% on these products.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
     

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Are you in search of TVs and appliances for your home? Well, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale could be the right time as you can get up to 75% off on these products.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    As many people use headphones and speakers these days, you can get your hands on these products at up to a 70% discount during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Speakers

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Speakers

    Laptops and laptop and laptop speakers can be purchased at a discounted pricing of up to 40% during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Accessories

    Smartphones come with many accessories to enhance their overall user experience. If you are looking forward to buying these accessories, then you can get your hands on them at a discount of up to 70%.

    Up To 60% Off On Top Smartwatches

    Up To 60% Off On Top Smartwatches

    Smartwatches and smart wearables can be bought at a discount of up to 60%. Given that many people prefer buying smartwatches due to their fitness-centric features, it is the right time to get these devices.

    Up To 45% Off On Top Selling Tablets

    Up To 45% Off On Top Selling Tablets

    Tablets are getting back into the trend as schools have opted for online education. This is where the Flipkart sale could be useful as it offers a slew of tablets at a discounted pricing of up to 45%.

    Up To 50% Off On WiFi Routers

    Up To 50% Off On WiFi Routers

    Are you eyeing to buy a Wi-Fi router? Well, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale provides a discount of up to 50% on these products for you to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity all throughout your home.

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    If printers are something that you want to purchase, then the Republic Day sale on Flipkart will provide a discount of up to 50% during the upcoming sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Data Storage

    Up To 50% Off On Data Storage

    Data storage devices are available at a discount of up to 50% on account of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on account of Republic Day.

    Up To 75% Off On Power Banks

    Up To 75% Off On Power Banks

    Power banks are useful accessories for those who are on the go. If you want to purchase power banks, then you can head out to Flipkart and check out the discounts listed on the e-commerce website.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    For photography enthusiasts, cameras and related accessories can be purchased at a heavy discount of up to 80%. Take a look at the offers on this segment when the sale goes live.

    Up To 30% Off On TV Streaming Devices

    Up To 30% Off On TV Streaming Devices

    With the increase in video consumption, there is an increase in the sale of TV streaming devices. You can purchase these products at a discount of up to 30% during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
