Just In
- 6 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With An Interesting Twist Launches In India
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz: Win Samsung Galaxy S21, Sony Headphones & More
- 7 hrs ago Moto Tab G70 Tablet India Launch Date Announced; Expected Price, Features We Know So Far
- 8 hrs ago iPhone SE 2022 Still A Mystery: Will It Look Like An iPhone 8 Or iPhone XR?
Don't Miss
- News Omicron 'dangerous' virus for unvaccinated people: WHO chief warns
- Movies Kapil Sharma Says Archana Puran Singh Played A Role In His Success: She Used To Appreciate Me So Much
- Sports India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah grabs fifer as tourists claim slight edge over Proteas
- Education JNU Admission News: NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Examination Through CUET For Academic Year 2022-23
- Finance VIL, Tata Teleservices, TTML Will Not Become PSUs: Government
- Automobiles New Land Rover Range Rover Bookings Opened In India: Prices Start From Rs 2.31 Crore
- Lifestyle Greasy And Oily Hair? Here Are Some Quick Tips To Fix 'Em – Without Washing
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Winter Of 2022
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Republic Day Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, And More
If you are looking forward to buying new electronics items such as smartphones, laptops, and more, then there is good news for you. The online retailer Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart is hosting the new Big Saving Days sale on account of Republic Day 2022. This sale is coming soon and will be hosted for a week from January 20 to January 26.
For the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with ICICI Bank to provide an instant discount of 10% on using an ICICI Bank credit card and choosing EMI transactions. Here, we have listed the offers and discounts that you can avail of during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Do take a look at the same.
Discount Offers On Best Selling Smartphones
Bestselling smartphones including those from Realme, Apple, Poco, Samsung, and more will be available at a discounted pricing during the sale. The deals will be revealed ahead of the sale.
Up To 80% Off On Electronic Devices
If you want to buy electronic devices such as wearables, trimmers, laptops, and TWS earbuds, then you can get a whopping discount of up to 80% on these products.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
Are you in search of TVs and appliances for your home? Well, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale could be the right time as you can get up to 75% off on these products.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
As many people use headphones and speakers these days, you can get your hands on these products at up to a 70% discount during the upcoming Flipkart sale.
Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Speakers
Laptops and laptop and laptop speakers can be purchased at a discounted pricing of up to 40% during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale sale.
Up To 70% Off On Mobile Accessories
Smartphones come with many accessories to enhance their overall user experience. If you are looking forward to buying these accessories, then you can get your hands on them at a discount of up to 70%.
Up To 60% Off On Top Smartwatches
Smartwatches and smart wearables can be bought at a discount of up to 60%. Given that many people prefer buying smartwatches due to their fitness-centric features, it is the right time to get these devices.
Up To 45% Off On Top Selling Tablets
Tablets are getting back into the trend as schools have opted for online education. This is where the Flipkart sale could be useful as it offers a slew of tablets at a discounted pricing of up to 45%.
Up To 50% Off On WiFi Routers
Are you eyeing to buy a Wi-Fi router? Well, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale provides a discount of up to 50% on these products for you to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity all throughout your home.
Up To 50% Off On Printers
If printers are something that you want to purchase, then the Republic Day sale on Flipkart will provide a discount of up to 50% during the upcoming sale.
Up To 50% Off On Data Storage
Data storage devices are available at a discount of up to 50% on account of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on account of Republic Day.
Up To 75% Off On Power Banks
Power banks are useful accessories for those who are on the go. If you want to purchase power banks, then you can head out to Flipkart and check out the discounts listed on the e-commerce website.
Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories
For photography enthusiasts, cameras and related accessories can be purchased at a heavy discount of up to 80%. Take a look at the offers on this segment when the sale goes live.
Up To 30% Off On TV Streaming Devices
With the increase in video consumption, there is an increase in the sale of TV streaming devices. You can purchase these products at a discount of up to 30% during the upcoming Flipkart sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760