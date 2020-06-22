Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Offers On Mobiles, Laptops, Electronics, Home Essentials And More
Flipkart is hosting a big sale from June 23 called the Flipkart Big Savings Says sale. This will be a five-day sale that will go on until June 27. During this sale period, you can get attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products including smartphones, laptops, electronics, and other categories.
Apart from the discounted pricing across various product categories, Flipkart is also providing 10% instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards, be it debit or credit and EMI transactions during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. If you are interested in purchasing any product during the sale, check out the offers listed below.
Offers On Mobiles And Tablets
If you want to buy tablets and smartphones, then the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is the right time as you can get attractive discounts on the same. Notably, there is 10% instant discount and no-cost EMI payment option as well.
Offers On TVs And Appliances
Are you looking forward to buy new TVs and other appliances for your home? Well, you can get notable discounts and lucrative offers during the five-day Flipkart sale. Check out the offers on TVs and other home appliances on Flipkart. Smartphones including Realme Narzo 10A, Motorola G8 Power Lite, Samsung Galaxy M11, etc. are available at discount.
Up To 70% Off On Fashion Products
This time, you can get your hands on the fashion products from Flipkart at up to 70% discount, thanks to the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. This could be the right time for you to enjoy discounts.
Best Price On Beauty, Toys, Baby Care And More
Are you looking forward to purchase products in categories such as toys, beauty, baby care, and others? Get enticing offers on these during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale until June 27 along with 10% instant discount.
Special Deals On Flipkart Brands
The Flipkart brand's own products are available on special deals during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from June 23 to June 27. This includes the 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.
Special Offers On Home Essentials And Furniture
The home essentials and furniture categories also sells products at lucrative discounts and offers during the sale that will last until June 27. So, if you want to upgrade the look of your home, this is the right time.
