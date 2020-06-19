Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale 2020: Best Offers on Redmi K20, iPhone XS And Other Smartphones

During the five-day sale on Flipkart, you can get discounts on your favorite smartphone. Detailing on the same, there is 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Check out the other offers and discounts you can avail from here.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20, which is one of the first Redmi smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera sensor is available at a discount on Flipkart. You can purchase the Redmi K20 starting from Rs. 20,499. There is no-cost EMI and additional discount as well on the smartphone.

vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x featuring a triple-camera arrangement and Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is available for Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990 for the two variants with 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB respectively.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro with flagship-level specifications and features such as an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor at the rear is available on the Flipkart sale starting from Rs. 27,999.

Apple iPhone XS

The Apple iPhone XS featuring 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 58,999 onwards, which is discounted pricing as compared to its actual cost of Rs. 62,999. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 9,834 per month making it lucrative for buyers.

Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex, which is the first smartphone in the lineup featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC and a five-star rating for its battery can be purchased starting from Rs. 23,990, which is relatively more affordable than its previous pricing of Rs. 39,990.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 64GB model can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs. 36,999. Also, the device will be available on no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 6,167 per month during the sale.

iPhone 7

Talking about the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7, this smartphone is priced at Rs. 28.499 instead of its actual selling price of Rs. 29.499. For the interested buyers, the no-cost EMI payment options start from Rs. 4,750 per month.

Motorola Razr

The foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr is available at lucrative offers during the sale. It is priced at Rs. 1.24,999 instead of its actual cost of Rs. 1.49,999. And, there is no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 5,209 per month.

Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available for Rs. 14,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. In addition to the discount of Rs. 5,000 from its actual cost, there is no-cost EMI payment offer as well.