ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale 2020: Best Offers on Redmi K20, iPhone XS And Other Smartphones

    By
    |

    While the COVID-19 lockdown is easing across India and social distancing norms are being mandated everywhere, you can opt to purchase what you need online. If you have plans of upgrading your smartphone, then you can opt for the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The e-commerce is hosting a sale from June 23 to 27 with attractive discounts

    Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale Offers: Discounts And Offers
     

    During the five-day sale on Flipkart, you can get discounts on your favorite smartphone. Detailing on the same, there is 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Check out the other offers and discounts you can avail from here.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    The Redmi K20, which is one of the first Redmi smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera sensor is available at a discount on Flipkart. You can purchase the Redmi K20 starting from Rs. 20,499. There is no-cost EMI and additional discount as well on the smartphone.

    vivo Z1x

    vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x featuring a triple-camera arrangement and Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is available for Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990 for the two variants with 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB respectively.

    Realme X2 Pro
     

    Realme X2 Pro

    The Realme X2 Pro with flagship-level specifications and features such as an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor at the rear is available on the Flipkart sale starting from Rs. 27,999.

    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    The Apple iPhone XS featuring 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 58,999 onwards, which is discounted pricing as compared to its actual cost of Rs. 62,999. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 9,834 per month making it lucrative for buyers.

    Vivo Nex

    Vivo Nex

    Vivo Nex, which is the first smartphone in the lineup featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC and a five-star rating for its battery can be purchased starting from Rs. 23,990, which is relatively more affordable than its previous pricing of Rs. 39,990.

    iPhone 8

    iPhone 8

    The iPhone 8 64GB model can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs. 36,999. Also, the device will be available on no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 6,167 per month during the sale.

    iPhone 7

    iPhone 7

    Talking about the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7, this smartphone is priced at Rs. 28.499 instead of its actual selling price of Rs. 29.499. For the interested buyers, the no-cost EMI payment options start from Rs. 4,750 per month.

    Motorola Razr

    Motorola Razr

    The foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr is available at lucrative offers during the sale. It is priced at Rs. 1.24,999 instead of its actual cost of Rs. 1.49,999. And, there is no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 5,209 per month.

    Mi Mix 2

    Mi Mix 2

    The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available for Rs. 14,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. In addition to the discount of Rs. 5,000 from its actual cost, there is no-cost EMI payment offer as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X