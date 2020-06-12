Best Budget Smartphones With Pop-Up Selfie Camera In India

A few years back, incorporating a front-facing camera module was a major milestone for the smartphone brands. Now, it has been advanced to a great extent with many smartphone brands coming up with advanced selfie camera modules.

One such aspect is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module that is seen in many models from global players.

Honor 9X Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS, upgradable to Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo V15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP+ 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

OPPO F11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo V15

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Redmi K20

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

Huawei Y9s

MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs