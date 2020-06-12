Just In
Best Budget Smartphones With Pop-Up Selfie Camera In India
A few years back, incorporating a front-facing camera module was a major milestone for the smartphone brands. Now, it has been advanced to a great extent with many smartphone brands coming up with advanced selfie camera modules. One such aspect is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module that is seen in many models from global players.
A few years back, incorporating a front-facing camera module was a major milestone for the smartphone brands. Now, it has been advanced to a great extent with many smartphone brands coming up with advanced selfie camera modules.
One such aspect is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module that is seen in many models from global players.
Honor 9X Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS, upgradable to Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP+ 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO F11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi K20
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Huawei Y9s
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FULL HD+ IPS display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable memory up to 512GB
- EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide angle f/2.4 aperture)+ 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture)
- 16MP (f/2.2 aperture)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical)/3900mAh (minimum) battery
