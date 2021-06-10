ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale June 2021: Discounts Offer On Mobiles, Laptops, And Other Electronics Devices

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale June 2021 will kick start on Sunday, June 13, and go on until June 16. The Flipkart Plus members will be able to avail of discounts from midnight of June 12 itself. During this four-day sale, you will be able to get discounts and offers on a wide range of products including laptops, smartphones, wearables, and other electronic devices.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale June 2021

    The online retailer has teamed up with SBI to provide a 10% instant discount for those who use an SBI credit card or choosing EMI transactions for the purchase. During this sale, you will get a slew of products at never-seen-before pricing and we have detailed the same for you.

    Best Deals On Smartphones

    Buy smartphones including ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy F12, Google Pixel 4a, Moto Razr 5G, and others at considerable discounts and offers during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics and Accessories
     

    Want to buy electronics products and accessories? Well, the upcoming Flipkart sale will provide unbelievable discounts of up to 80% on these products.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    TVs and home appliances are also available at a discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that will commence soon. So, this will be the right time to buy these products right now.

    Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brand Products

    Flipkart sells various products under its own brands. If you are interested in these products, then you can buy them at up to 80% discount during this sale.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops and Desktops

    Looking for laptops and desktops? Well, check out the offers on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale to get your hands on one such device at an affordable cost.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 14:14 [IST]
