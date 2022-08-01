Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Electronics Devices
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced that it will host another special sale this month. The talk is about the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which will be a five-day long sale from August 6 to August 10. As usual, the Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale on August 5.
Unsurprisingly, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale dates coincide with those of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale also starting on August 6. Already, Flipkart has started teasing the offers on smartphones and other electronics products that one can avail of during the sale. The online retailer has teamed up with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on transactions made using credit/ debit cards, and EMI payments.
Let's take a look at the offers that users can avail of during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from here.
Offers on Bestselling Smartphones
If you are looking forward to upgrading to a new smartphone, then you can get attractive discounts on a slew of offerings from Oppo, Apple, Vivo, Samsung, Poco, Realme, Motorola, and more. The exact offer will be revealed in a few days.
Up To 80% Off On Electronics Devices
Are you in plans to buy electronic devices such as laptops, and appliances? Well, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will enable you to get up to a whopping 80% discount on the purchase.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
Flipkart lists a slew of TVs and appliances that one can buy at a discount. If you are interested in buying any of these products, then the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will be the right time for you to make the purchase.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
These days, many people are using headphones and speakers. If you are interested in using any of these products, then you should be able to purchase one at a discount during the upcoming Flipkart sale.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets And PCs
Tablets are not going to be extinct any time soon as many people buy these products for various reasons. Likewise, PCs are still purchased by users. You can buy these products at up to 45% off during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
Up To 70% Off On Printers And Monitors
Printers and monitors are used commonly and you can purchase one at a discounted pricing of up to 70% during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that will go on until August 10.
