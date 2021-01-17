Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Republic Day Offers On Electronics And Other Accessories Gadgets

ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days are here, again, where the brand is offering deals and discounts to celebrate the upcoming Republic day in India. The sale is currently offering deals like flat 10 percent instant discount for HDFC card users and EMI transactions. Similarly, Flipkart Plus members can get early access to these deals as well.

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2021
     

    For regular users, Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will start from January 20 and will last up to the 24th. Similarly, the sale will be available a day earlier for the Flipkart Plus users, and the deals will be available from January 19, 12 AM midnight.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Headphones and speakers will be available with up to 70 percent off on Flipkart during the sale. And this is definitely the best time to get a new speaker or headphones to improve your audio listening experience.

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Best selling laptops from brands like Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Xiaomi are now available with up to 40 percent off on regular selling price.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Cover And Screen Guards
     

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Cover And Screen Guards

    Bought a new smartphone? How about the protection for the same? You can now get smartphone covers and screen guards with up to 70 percent off for the major smartphones on Flipkart during this sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Health Care Devices

    Up To 80% Off On Health Care Devices

    Staying fit is important, and you can now get up to 80 percent off on various high-quality health care devices on Flipkart.

    Up To 60% Off On Top Smart Watches And Devices

    Up To 60% Off On Top Smart Watches And Devices

    Planning to get a new smartwatch? Now you can get one with up to 60 percent off on Flipkart. Most of the smartwatches that are currently on offer are from premium brands, which offers various features and high-end specs sheet.

    Best Selling Tablets Starts From Rs. 5,499

    Best Selling Tablets Starts From Rs. 5,499

    Planning to get a new tablet? You can now buy a new tablet on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 5,499. These tablets can be used for content consumption, learning, and working.

    Up To 80% Off On Laptop Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Laptop Accessories

    Started to work-from-home? Then, this could be the deal that's tailormade for you. You can now get up to 80 percent off on laptop accessories like keyboard, mouse, speaker, and more.

    Up To 75% Off On Top Selling Power Banks

    Up To 75% Off On Top Selling Power Banks

    Always worried about smartphones battery life? You can now get a high-capacity power bank with up to 75 percent off on Flipkart, which can be used to charge both Android and iOS devices.

    Up To 50% Off On Printers, Monitors, And More

    Up To 50% Off On Printers, Monitors, And More

    Office accessories that are essential for work-from-home are now available with up to 50 percent off on Flipkart for a limited time.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Camera Accessories

    Camera accessories like lens, batteries, carry cases, and tripods are now available with up to 80 percent discount on Flipkart during Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

    Up To 75% Off On Data Storage Devices

    Up To 75% Off On Data Storage Devices

    Data storage devices like pen drives, hard disks, and SSDs are now available with up to 75 percent off, and this is definitely the best time to buy your next storage device.

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    Planning to get a product to kill time? Gaming consoles and accessories are now available with up to 70 percent off, elevating your gaming experience at affordable pricing.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
