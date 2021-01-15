Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale For Republic Day 2021: Discounts And Offers On Smartphones

During this five-day sale on Flipkart for Republic Day, you can get the products listed under discount at attractive pricing along with benefits such as no-cost EMI payment options, protection plans from the e-commerce portal and exchange discounts. Having said that, if you want to purchase a new smartphone, then you can check out the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Motorola G 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Moto One Fusion Plus

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4500 MAh Battery

ROG 3

Key Specs

6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+

8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

6000mAh Battery

LG G8X

Key Specs

6.4 inch Full HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB

12MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon TM 855 Octa-core Processor

855 Octa-core Processor Charging adapter is not included in the box

4000 mAh Battery

LG Velvet Dual Screen

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (Typical) battery

LG Wing

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

iQOO 3

Key Specs

6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

Tecno Camon 15

Key Specs