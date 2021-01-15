Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale For Republic Day 2021: Discounts And Offers On Smartphones
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on account of Republic Day is all set to debut on January 20 and go on until January 24. During the sale period, customers will be able to get numerous discounts and offers on a slew of products including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other electronics products. Well, this sale will debut a day earlier for the Flipkart Plus members, which is on the midnight of January 19.
During this five-day sale on Flipkart for Republic Day, you can get the products listed under discount at attractive pricing along with benefits such as no-cost EMI payment options, protection plans from the e-commerce portal and exchange discounts. Having said that, if you want to purchase a new smartphone, then you can check out the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy F41
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Motorola G 5G
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Moto One Fusion Plus
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
Samsung Galaxy S20+
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4500 MAh Battery
ROG 3
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+
- 8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 6000mAh Battery
LG G8X
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4 inch Full HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB
- 12MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 855 Octa-core Processor
- Charging adapter is not included in the box
- 4000 mAh Battery
LG Velvet Dual Screen
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (Typical) battery
LG Wing
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP pop-up front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO 3
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
Tecno Camon 15
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20,999
1,04,999
-
49,999
64,999
54,535
1,19,900
54,999
86,999
59,499
49,990
20,699
49,999
11,499
54,999
7,999
8,980
17,091
10,999
34,999
39,600
14,500
22,000
29,370
20,556
15,862
43,065
10,865
44,999
50,150
45,025