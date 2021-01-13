ENGLISH

    Reliance Digital Pongal And Sankranti Festival Sale: Best Deals and Offers On Electronics Gadgets And More

    By
    |

    Pongal and Sankranti festivals are popular across India and are celebrated at the onset of the harvest season. Adding to the celebrations is Reliance Digitial. The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale is here.

    Reliance Digital Pongal And Sankranti Festival Sale 2021
     

    The sale brings in several price cut offers and discounts on various gadgets. The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale offers a discount on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, accessories, tablets, and so on.

    Up To 55% Off On Smartphones

    Up To 55% Off On Smartphones

    Starting with smartphones, the Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale is bringing in a massive price cut on these devices. One can explore several smartphone options from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, and other brands with up to 55 percent discount.

    Up To Rs. 6,000 Cash Back On Smart TVs

    Up To Rs. 6,000 Cash Back On Smart TVs

    The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale is also offering a price cut on smart TVs. Buyers looking for a new TV can get up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on smart TVs. Buyers can explore options from top brands including TCL, Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and so on.

    Up To 29% Off On Laptops
     

    Up To 29% Off On Laptops

    Laptops have become an essential gadget for the continued e-learning and work from home trends. The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale brings in up to 29 percent discount on laptops from top players like Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and others.

    Up To 65% Off On Telecom Accessories

    Up To 65% Off On Telecom Accessories

    Telecom accessories like charging adapters, cables, ports, power banks, and so on have also become essential commodities. The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale is offering up to a 65 percent discount on such telecom accessories for buyers.

    Up To 44% Off On Tablets

    Up To 44% Off On Tablets

    Adding to the list of the gadgets on sale at the Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival are tablets. Tablets from brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, and others are available with up to 44 percent discount at Reliance Digital.

    Up To 68% Off On Jabra True Wireless

    Up To 68% Off On Jabra True Wireless

    Jabra is a brand that's commonly associated with audio accessories. The Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale is offering up to 68 percent discount on Jabra true wireless earbuds that claim to offer enhanced audio experience.

    Up To 82% Off On Computer Accessories

    Up To 82% Off On Computer Accessories

    Computer accessories like SSDs and others are also at a discount at the Reliance Digital Tech Treats Pongal And Sankranti Festival sale. If you're looking to expand your PC range, Reliance Digital is the place to shop as it's offering up to 82 percent discount on such accessories.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
