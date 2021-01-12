Just In
Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days 2021: Festival Offers On Redmi, Mi Series Smartphones
Amazon India, the e-commerce portal has come up with yet another sale within a few days of the new year sale. Well, the latest sale is called Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days and it will last from January 12 to January 15. Notably, the sale let you buy Redmi and Mi series smartphones at great discounts.
During the four-day sale on Amazon India, you can get up to Rs. 4,000 discount on the Redmi smartphones. Also, you can get up to 4,000 additional discount on exchanging an old smartphone. In addition to these, there is up to 12 months of no-cost EMI payment option as well.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new Redmi or Mi smartphone, then you can take a look at the Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days sale that provides attractive discounts on these devices. Check out the same below.
Mi 10T 5G
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards.
- Bank Offer (5): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- Flat INR Rs. 3,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 12,300.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Offer Available On Amazon
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 15,000.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on select cards.
- No cost EMI available on select cards.
- Bank Offer (2): 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Redmi 8A Dual
Offer Available On Amazon
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 7,550.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 9 Prime
Offer Available On Amazon
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 10,350.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP + Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Mi 10
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Mi 10i 5G
Offer Available On Amazon
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards.
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (5): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- Flat INR 2000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) batter
Redmi 9
Offer Available On Amazon
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 8,500.00 off on Exchange
- Bank Offer (4):
- 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards
- 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
