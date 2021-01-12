Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days 2021: Festival Offers On Redmi, Mi Series Smartphones

During the four-day sale on Amazon India, you can get up to Rs. 4,000 discount on the Redmi smartphones. Also, you can get up to 4,000 additional discount on exchanging an old smartphone. In addition to these, there is up to 12 months of no-cost EMI payment option as well.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new Redmi or Mi smartphone, then you can take a look at the Amazon Xiaomi Big Memory Days sale that provides attractive discounts on these devices. Check out the same below.

Mi 10T 5G

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards.

Bank Offer (5): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Flat INR Rs. 3,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 12,300.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 15,000.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on select cards.

No cost EMI available on select cards.

Bank Offer (2): 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Redmi 8A Dual

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 7,550.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Redmi 9 Prime

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 10,350.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP + Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Mi 10

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (4): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Mi 10i 5G

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards.

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,500.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (5): 10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

Flat INR 2000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI and Debit EMI Transactions

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) batter

Redmi 9

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 8,500.00 off on Exchange

10% Instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards

1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 5% up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

