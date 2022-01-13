Just In
- 18 min ago iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Features Tipped Again; Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Expected
- 1 hr ago Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 Launching On January 18; India Pricing Tipped
- 6 hrs ago BGIS 2021 Finals: Date, Qualified Teams, Format, Prize Money, Live Streaming Info
- 7 hrs ago We Almost Thought Realme Pad Was A Perfect Affordable Android Tablet, And The Company Confirmed This
Don't Miss
- Sports Australian Open 2022: Yuki Bhambri goes down in qualifiers, No Indian in singles main draw
- News Karnataka Congress decides to postpone Mekedatu Padayatra
- Movies Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Runs Through A Crazy Day In This Film With A Time-Loop Twist
- Finance Infosys Shares Climb Nearly 2 Percent Post Earnings
- Lifestyle India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth And 6 Other Shuttlers Withdrawn After Testing Positive For COVID-19
- Education Happy Lohri 2022: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About The Festival
- Automobiles Yezdi Motorcycles First Look Review: Detailed Look At The All-New Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler & Adventure
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Winter Of 2022
Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals: Special Discount Offers On Electronics Devices
Flipkart 'Curtain Raiser Deals' sale brings special discount offers on every electronics device including smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, and so on. The sale is now live and will run until Jan 15. The e-commerce site also offering 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank users. Besides, you can also get cashback on your Paytm wallet. Now, the best-selling smartphones and TVs are selling with up to 80 percent off.
The Motorola Edge 20 can be purchased at Rs. 27,999, the Google Pixel 4a is available with 12 percent off. Also, you can grab your favourite smartwatch and power bank at an attractive price tag. Here's the list of the Electronics devices that are available with irresistible discount at Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Micromax IN 1b (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (19% off)
Micromax IN 1b is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
Infinix Note 11s is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic Floor Cleaner
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (45% off)
Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic is available at 45% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Ninja touch to Wake SpO2 Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (68% off)
Fire-Boltt Ninja touch to Wake SpO2 is available at 68% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 71,990 ; MRP: Rs. 90,990 (20% off)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 71,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi 30,000 mAh Power Bank
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (37% off)
Mi 30,000 mAh Power Bank is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.
Realme Pad 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.4 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (40% off)
Realme Pad is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.3 inches with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 35,000 (51% off)
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD is available at 51% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,000 (42% off)
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999