    Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals: Special Discount Offers On Electronics Devices

    By
    |

    Flipkart 'Curtain Raiser Deals' sale brings special discount offers on every electronics device including smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, and so on. The sale is now live and will run until Jan 15. The e-commerce site also offering 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank users. Besides, you can also get cashback on your Paytm wallet. Now, the best-selling smartphones and TVs are selling with up to 80 percent off.

     

    The Motorola Edge 20 can be purchased at Rs. 27,999, the Google Pixel 4a is available with 12 percent off. Also, you can grab your favourite smartwatch and power bank at an attractive price tag. Here's the list of the Electronics devices that are available with irresistible discount at Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax IN 1b (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (19% off)

    Micromax IN 1b is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

    Infinix Note 11s is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

    Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic Floor Cleaner

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (45% off)

    Eufy by Anker Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic is available at 45% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Ninja touch to Wake SpO2 Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (68% off)

    Fire-Boltt Ninja touch to Wake SpO2 is available at 68% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 71,990 ; MRP: Rs. 90,990 (20% off)

    ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 71,990 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 30,000 mAh Power Bank

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (37% off)

    Mi 30,000 mAh Power Bank is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Pad 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.4 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (40% off)

    Realme Pad is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.3 inches with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 35,000 (51% off)

    Lenovo Tab K10 FHD is available at 51% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,000 (42% off)

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals sale. You can get this device for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    X