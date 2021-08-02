ENGLISH

    Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, Gadgets And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart recently hosted the Big Saving Days sale and introduced several discount offers. Now, the Indian e-commerce giant is hosting its next big discount festival, namely the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale. Like always, there will be several mega offers on smartphones, electronics, accessories, TVs, and many more gadgets.

     

    Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale

    This could be the best time to get new gadgets and devices as they will be available at a huge discount.

    Huge Discounts On Smartphones

    The Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale is offering a huge sale on smartphones. Top brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Apple, and much more will be available at a huge discount.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
     

    Additionally, the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale is offering a huge discount on other electronics and accessories. One can get several gadgets and devices with up to an 80 percent discount at the Flipkart sale.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    One can even check out smart TVs and other electronic appliances at the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale. The sale is offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs from top brands.

    Up To 55% Off On Top Selling Tablets

    Tablets are another gadget that's getting a massive discount at the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale. Here, top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and others are having their tablets with up to 55 percent discount.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    The Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale is offering up to a 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. These audio accessories come from top-selling brands like Bose, Noise, boAt, and several others.

    Up To 50% to 60% Off On Fashion Products

    Apart from gadgets and electronics, the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale is also offering a discount on other goods. For instance, the sale is offering up to 50 to 60 percent discount on fashion products.

    Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Lastly, the Flipkart Independence Day Big Saving Days Sale is furthering extending its offer on Flipkart brands. One can buy goods under the Flipkart Brand with up to 80 percent discount.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 1:30 [IST]
