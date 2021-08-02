Just In
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Chance To Win iPhone 12 Pro, Headphones, And More
After the Prime Day sale, Amazon is back with the Great Freedom Festival sale which will kick off from August 5. To promote the sale, the e-commerce site has introduced the ''Great Freedom Festival Spin & Win'' quiz contest which will give you a chance to win the iPhone 12 Pro, headphones, Amazon Pay balance, and among others. To know about the Great Freedom Festival Spin & Win contest, let's dive into details.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play
The quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until August 16. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin & Win quiz is also not available in the web version like Amazon's other quiz contests. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the ''Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin & Win banner'' and click on that to start the game. Lastly, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.
Prize And Criteria
The spin wheel has a total of six slices that include the iPhone 12 Pro (1 winner), OneOdio headphones (1 winner), Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner), Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner) and Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners) as rewards. Besides, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time".
Do note that, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on August 30, 2021. There are also some criteria like if you or your family member is Amazon employees or affiliates then you are not eligible to play the game.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answers
Question: The Great Freedom Festival, where you can get amazing discounts on your favourite brands on Amazon starts from ______?
Answer: 5th August 2021
