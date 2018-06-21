World Music Day: Discounts on headphones, home-theaters and more on Flipkart

June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day. Initially, the World Music Day celebrated originated in France and it is called Fête de la Musique. Gradually, it has become popular in many other countries and India is no exception.

Today, the online retailer Flipkart is celebrating the same with a wide range of discounts and offers on many music related gadgets such as headphones, home-theater sets, and more.

Flipkart also provides an exchange offer that was never seen before. Those who exchange their old products on the platform to upgrade to new ones during the World Music Day celebrations will get Rs. 500 additional discount.

There are a range of products under discount including wireless headphones, wired headphones, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, home theaters and more available at notable discount. Do check out the same from the list below.

Premium Bluetooth Speakers at up to 60% off You can buy premium Bluetooth speakers from Sony, Portronics, SoundBot, JBL, Samsung and more at up to 60% discount during this offer. Wireless Headphones under Rs. 699 If you are looking for a wireless headphones, this offer is the time to get a discount on your purchase. Wired Headphones under Rs. 999 You can also buy wired headphones from Skullcandy, JBL, Sony and more during the World Music Day sale. Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 1,999 Besides the premium ones, you can also consider buying budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers from Flipkrt during this sale. Sound Bars at up to Rs. 14,000 off Interested in a sound bar? Well, this sale is the right time as you can get up to Rs. 14,000 off on the purchase. Laptop Speakers under Rs. 1,999 Get a laptop speaker under Rs. 1,999 and enjoy the experience. Home-theaters under Rs. 1,799 There are home theater sets available on Flipkart and you can get them at discount this World Music Day. Tower and Party Speakers starting Rs. 5,699 Get a tower or party speaker at a discounted pricing starting from Rs. 5,699 today.