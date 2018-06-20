Amazon Mobile Accessories Fest: Buy power banks, Bluetooth headsets and more starting Rs. 99

Amazon is hosting the Mobile Accessories Fest. During the sale period, you can avail considerable discount on a slew of mobile accessories such as power banks, cases, covers, Bluetooth headsets, screen protectors, cables and chargers for your smartphone.

To avail the offer, you need add the products you have chosen to buy to your cart. Now, choose a shipping address and make payment to avail the discount on the necessary accessories for your smartphone.

If you are in need of any accessory such as the ones mentioned above for your smartphone, then you shouldn't miss out on the sale happening on Amazon India.

Do remember that the retailer has not revealed any time limit until when this offer will go on, so you might have to hurry up to grab the discount before the sale is over. Take a look at the deals from the list given below.

Power Banks - Starting Rs 499 Get power banks from a slew of brands such as Intex, Ambrane, Lapguard, Xiaomi, iVOOMi, Lenovo and more starting Rs. 499. Latest mobile cases starting Rs. 99 Protect your smartphone with attractive cases and covers starting as low as Rs. 99. Bluetooth Headsets starting Rs. 899 There is a wide range of Bluetooth headsets from Apple Airpod to the ones from homegrown brands on Amazon starting Rs. 899. Best screen protectors for your new smartphone starting Rs. 99 Get a screen protector, be it a tempered glass protector or a normal screen guard from Rs. 99. Cables starting Rs. 99 You can get charging cables for your smartphone starting from just Rs. 99 during the sale. Chargers starting Rs. 229 There are wireless chargers, car chargers, and more available from Rs. 299 on Amazon.