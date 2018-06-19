Amazon Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J4, A6 Plus and more

Amazon is offering Samsung Days Sale from June 18 to June 21. During the sale, a wide range of Samsung smartphones are available on attractive discounts. Customers buying a Samsung feature phone will get a flat discount of Rs. 500 on the purchase. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during this sale from here.

SEE ALSO: Great iPhone Exchange Offers on Flipkart: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 Plus and more

In addition to the discounts and cashback offers on select smartphones from Samsung, the online retailer is also offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on smartphones.

The buyers using an ICICI Bank credit card for the transaction can get to purchase select smartphones with a cashback on choosing EMI payment option.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Super Value Week (June 18 - 24): Pixel 2, Xperia R1, Honor 9 Lite and more

When it comes to the Galaxy Note 8, the buyers can use a Citibank credit or debut card to get attractive discounts and up to Rs. 8,000 cashback.

The offers are not limited to smartphones alone as the Gear Spot and Gear S3 Frontier are also available during the sale. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during this sale from here.

19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging 28% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 33% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 9% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 11% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Buy this offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery