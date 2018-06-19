Amazon Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J4, A6 Plus and more

Related Articles
- Amazon Alexa is here to brush up your FIFA World Cup knowledge
- All you need to know about Amazon Fire TV Cube
- Xiaomi led online platforms with a share of 57 % in Q1 2018: Counterpoint
- Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India
- Laptops Buying Guide: No Cost EMI available on best laptops on Amazon
- Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus, Y83, Y71, Y53i and more on discount
Amazon is offering Samsung Days Sale from June 18 to June 21. During the sale, a wide range of Samsung smartphones are available on attractive discounts. Customers buying a Samsung feature phone will get a flat discount of Rs. 500 on the purchase. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during this sale from here.
SEE ALSO: Great iPhone Exchange Offers on Flipkart: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 Plus and more
In addition to the discounts and cashback offers on select smartphones from Samsung, the online retailer is also offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on smartphones.
The buyers using an ICICI Bank credit card for the transaction can get to purchase select smartphones with a cashback on choosing EMI payment option.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Super Value Week (June 18 - 24): Pixel 2, Xperia R1, Honor 9 Lite and more
When it comes to the Galaxy Note 8, the buyers can use a Citibank credit or debut card to get attractive discounts and up to Rs. 8,000 cashback.
The offers are not limited to smartphones alone as the Gear Spot and Gear S3 Frontier are also available during the sale. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during this sale from here.
19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note8
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
28% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
33% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy A6
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
9% off on Samsung Galaxy J4
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
11% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Buy this offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery