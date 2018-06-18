Flipkart Super Value Week (June 18 - 24): Pixel 2, Xperia R1, Honor 9 Lite and more

Related Articles
Flipkart has announced a new sale this week. Well, the talk is about the Flipkart Super Value Week sale from June 18 to June 24. This attractive sale starting today offers lucrative discounts and offers on your favorite smartphone. Also, the e-commerce portal offers no cost EMI payment options, buyback guarantee on the purchases made, and attractive exchange offers too.
This time, Flipkart has listed bestselling smartphones such as the Pixel 2 128GB variant, Moto X4 4GB variant, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Notably, the online retailer claims that over 3 lakh customers who received 30% higher exchange value for their smartphones using its Buyback guarantee program.
With the no cost EMI payment options, you need to pay just Rs. 299, Rs. 499 or Rs. 999 per month for your favorite smartphone. The premium no cost EMI option requires you to pay Rs. 1,999 per month.
The company appears to have teamed up with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv to make this possible. Check out the deals and discounts offered by the e-commerce portal during the seven-day sale from the list that we have given below.
14% off on Google Pixel 2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
23% off on Sony Xperia R1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
11% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
18% off on Honor 7A
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
15% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
11% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera
- Spreadtrum Quad Core 1.5GHz Processor
- 1.5 GHz Quad Core
- 2600 mAh Battery
18% off on Panasonic Eluga I7
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MT6737H Processor
- 18:9 Big View Display
- Android Nougat 7.0
- Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- Rear and Front Camera Flash
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery
46% off on Honor Holly 3
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio
- 1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
3% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 64 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- lithium-ion Battery
3% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 inch Super Retina HD Display
- 64 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- lithium-ion Battery