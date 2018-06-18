Flipkart Super Value Week (June 18 - 24): Pixel 2, Xperia R1, Honor 9 Lite and more

Flipkart has announced a new sale this week. Well, the talk is about the Flipkart Super Value Week sale from June 18 to June 24. This attractive sale starting today offers lucrative discounts and offers on your favorite smartphone. Also, the e-commerce portal offers no cost EMI payment options, buyback guarantee on the purchases made, and attractive exchange offers too.

This time, Flipkart has listed bestselling smartphones such as the Pixel 2 128GB variant, Moto X4 4GB variant, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Notably, the online retailer claims that over 3 lakh customers who received 30% higher exchange value for their smartphones using its Buyback guarantee program.

With the no cost EMI payment options, you need to pay just Rs. 299, Rs. 499 or Rs. 999 per month for your favorite smartphone. The premium no cost EMI option requires you to pay Rs. 1,999 per month.

The company appears to have teamed up with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv to make this possible. Check out the deals and discounts offered by the e-commerce portal during the seven-day sale from the list that we have given below.

14% off on Google Pixel 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery 23% off on Sony Xperia R1 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery 11% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 18% off on Honor 7A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 15% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 11% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Spreadtrum Quad Core 1.5GHz Processor

1.5 GHz Quad Core

2600 mAh Battery 18% off on Panasonic Eluga I7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MT6737H Processor

18:9 Big View Display

Android Nougat 7.0

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Rear and Front Camera Flash

4000 mAh Li-ion Battery 46% off on Honor Holly 3 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio

1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3100mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

3000mAh battery 3% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5 inch Retina HD Display

64 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

7MP Front Camera

A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor

lithium-ion Battery 3% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.8 inch Super Retina HD Display

64 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

7MP Front Camera

A11 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 Motion Coprocessor Processor

lithium-ion Battery