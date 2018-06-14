Gift your Dad Digital Health this Father’s Day under 3K

1. Fitness Tracker

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 - Rs. 1,799

Let the fitness tracker help your dad set daily exercise targets to work towards a better lifestyle. The band not only helps in monitoring daily activity levels including tracking walking distance and calculating calories burnt but also helps in motivating your father to exercise daily. The accurate pedometer algorithm filters out unnecessary movements to track steps precisely.

2. Bluetooth Earphones

Energy Sistem Energy Earphones Sport 1 Bluetooth Rs. 1, 899

If your father is a fitness enthusiast and a music lover, these are the perfect pair to gift. Energy Sport 1 Bluetooth Earphone comes with great sound, secure-fit system and functionality. One can answer calls and control music playing while working out. The Headphones are backed with Bluetooth 4.2 and have a range of approx 10 meters.

3. Glucose Monitor

Accu-Chek Instant S Glucose Monitor - Rs. 1, 330

Let your father keep a check on blood glucose level daily with Accu Check instant S Glucose Monitor which makes the checking as easy as a text message. The test results and averages are visible on the meter in less than 4 seconds. There is no set-up required for the device and it can be customized to suit one's personal needs.

Heart Rate Monitor Belt

Spovan Sports Heart Rate Monitor Belt ANT Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Chest Band Strap- Rs. 2,789

Did you know that at the time of exercising both low and high heart rate is bad? The Bluetooth heart rate monitor belt provides signal to the Android device or smartwatch as a warning of heartbeat entering a dangerous range.

This is essential to make workout safer and more efficient for your father. It supports all Android and iOS devices with 4.0 version of Bluetooth.

5. Blood Pressure Monitor

Omron HEM-7121 Blood Pressure Monitor- Rs. 1, 500

Checking your blood pressure at home is essential for preventing heart disease and strokes. Ensure your father doesn't miss tracking his blood pressure level with the help of this portable and easy to use wireless blood pressure monitor. The device comes with a hypertension indicator, body movement detection and accurate detection of blood pressure levels.