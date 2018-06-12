ENGLISH

Samsung Carnival Offers Discounts on Smartphones: Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and more

By:

    E-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off the Samsung Carnival on its website. The sale will offer a lot of Samsung products for a discounted price. The linup includes smartphones, purifiers, washing machines, and other home appliances. The sale has already started and will be concluded on June 14.

    Samsung Carnival Offers Discounts on Smartphones

    Additionally, the Carnival also offers up to 10 percent instant cashback if the buyers pay using HDFC Bank and credit cards. Consumers are also eligible for EMI transactions if paid using HDFC credit cards.

    If you are looking for a new Samsung smartphone, the Flipkart sale offers the Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and others at a discounted price. So if you don't have the time to go through the entire list of deals, we have boiled down the best smartphone deals you can get from the Samsung Carnival.

    24% off on Samsung Galaxy S8

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    17% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flas
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    21% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 Pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
    • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
    • 2600mAh battery

    12% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 MAX

    Key Specs

    • 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
    • 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 13MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • 4G LTE/WiFi
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 3300mAh Battery

    15% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • Samsung Pay
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3600mAh battery

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
