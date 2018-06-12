Samsung Carnival Offers Discounts on Smartphones: Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and more

E-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off the Samsung Carnival on its website. The sale will offer a lot of Samsung products for a discounted price. The linup includes smartphones, purifiers, washing machines, and other home appliances. The sale has already started and will be concluded on June 14.

Additionally, the Carnival also offers up to 10 percent instant cashback if the buyers pay using HDFC Bank and credit cards. Consumers are also eligible for EMI transactions if paid using HDFC credit cards.

If you are looking for a new Samsung smartphone, the Flipkart sale offers the Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and others at a discounted price. So if you don't have the time to go through the entire list of deals, we have boiled down the best smartphone deals you can get from the Samsung Carnival.

24% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 17% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flas

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 Pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 MAX Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery 15% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery