Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus, Y83, Y71, Y53i and more on discount

We all would agree that the smartphones available today have made our lives much easier. The market today is flooded with options for a user to choose from. To top it off most of the e-commerce platforms also held various sales and discounts to attract the user base.

From Amazon to Flipkart or Snapdeal, the e-commerce giants have their own way of making the devices available for the users.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers

Like always we will be discussing the recent sale which the e-commerce giant Amazon is going to hold. Amazon is holding Vivo carnival sale which will bring some of the company's devices at a discounted price for the users.

SEE ALSO: Best Samsung Smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo Available in India (2018)

The list includes Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus and more. So let's hop on to the list and see what all does Amazon Carnival sale has in store for us.

Vivo V9 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V9 Unboxing and First Impressions Vivo V9 Youth Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V7 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flas

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Vivo Y83 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo Y71 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y53i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Vivo V5s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo Y69 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (non-removable) battery