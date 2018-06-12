ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus, Y83, Y71, Y53i and more on discount

By:

Related Articles

    We all would agree that the smartphones available today have made our lives much easier. The market today is flooded with options for a user to choose from. To top it off most of the e-commerce platforms also held various sales and discounts to attract the user base.

    Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus, Y83 and more

    From Amazon to Flipkart or Snapdeal, the e-commerce giants have their own way of making the devices available for the users.

    SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers

    Like always we will be discussing the recent sale which the e-commerce giant Amazon is going to hold. Amazon is holding Vivo carnival sale which will bring some of the company's devices at a discounted price for the users.

    SEE ALSO: Best Samsung Smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo Available in India (2018)

    The list includes Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus and more. So let's hop on to the list and see what all does Amazon Carnival sale has in store for us.

    Vivo V9

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V9 Unboxing and First Impressions
    Vivo V9 Youth

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V7 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flas
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3225mAh built-in battery

    Vivo Y83

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo Y71

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y53i

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

    Vivo V5s

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Vivo Y69

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (non-removable) battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue