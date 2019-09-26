How To Turn Your Home Into A Smart Home With Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub Is Priced At Rs. 9,999 in India

Powered by the Google Assistant, it is the first smart display device from Google that simply let you use your voice to control a variety of products. With Google Nest Hub, you can access the widely used Google services such as Search, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, Google Photos and more, right on Hub's display. Let's find out how you can transform your home into a smart home with the help of Google Nest Hub.

Google Nest Hub Serves As A Virtual Assistant

You can start and end your day with a simple voice command. Simply say ‘Ok Google, Good Morning' to get briefed about all the important news (international and local), weather forecast, traffic updates via Google Maps and other useful information about the day ahead. As the Nest Hub also syncs with your Google calendar, it can inform you about meetings and items on your shopping list, latest reminders, and more.

Once you are ready for bed, just say, "Ok Google, good night" and the virtual assistant will set an alarm, turn off compatible lights and TVs, and will even start streaming soothing music.

Importantly, one Google Nest Hub can offer personalized information to up to six users. All your family members can give voice commands to get personalized updates. Your mother can check cooking recipes and your father can simply ask Google Nest Hub to stream a live match over supported content streaming services.

Use Google Nest Hub As An Entertainment Hub

Google Nest Hub serves as a control centre for all your entertainment needs. As it is backed by Google services, you can enjoy music from YouTube Music on the Nest Hub's 7-inch display. Some other services that Google Nest Hub supports are Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Spotify.

The Nest Hub becomes more useful if you have a Chromecast enabled device at home. Simply pair it up with the Nest Hub and give voice commands to stream videos on the big screen. As Google Nest Hub is also Bluetooth compatible, you can stream music via any Bluetooth-enabled speakers. Interestingly, you can broadcast messages through all connected speakers at home. All you need to do is say "Ok Google, broadcast dinner's ready!" to broadcast the message to all paired up speakers at home.

You can also use Google Nest Hub as assistant in kitchen. Simply give voice commands to play videos from the top chefs and cooking channels on the YouTube.

Secure Your Home

Google Nest Hub can also serve as a security camera to help you keep an eye on what matters most. You can sync your security camera with the Nest Hub to stream the feed directly to your TV in the living room. All you need is a security camera set up with the partner app. Once it is setup, you can use your voice to give commands to stream the feed from the security camera to your television.

Use Google Nest Hub To Control Electronic Devices

Google Nest Hub also serves as a central hub to control all your smart electronic devices like smart fans, smart bulbs, smart TV, etc. The Nest Hub features a single dashboard called Home View that allows you to switch on/off lights, dim lights, turn up the volume on the TV, etc. The Google Nest Hub supports more than 200 million connected devices from over 3,500 brands globally.

Besides the above mentioned use cases, you can also use Google Nest Hub as a photo frame. As the Nest Hub syncs with your Google account, it can display all the images synced with your Google account on the 7-inch screen.

As far as audio performance is concerned, Google Nest Hub does not feature a powerful speaker. It is only good for a small room and is best suited as an audio device when paired with a third-party Bluetooth speaker.

If you buy a Google Nest Hub in India, the company is offering a Google Assistant compatible Mi Home Security Camera for free. The limited period offer can be redeemed at Flipkart and Tata Cliq.