Google Nest Hub Launched In India: Offers And Specifications

Google has launched its Nest Hub at Rs. 9,999 for the Indian market. The smart display commands over 200 million electronic products coming from 3,500 brands. Some key features of the Nest Hub are built-in Google Assistant, built-in speaker, and a 7-inch display with touchscreen.

Google Nest Hub Offers

Offers by Flipkart include EMI starting at Rs. 834 per month, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and you can even get a Mi security camera worth Rs. 2,299 at Re.1. You can buy the smart display via TataCliq at a starting EMI of Rs. 475 per month.

Specifications, Features

The Google Nest Hub comes with two far-field microphones and an Ambient EQ light sensor. Its connectivity aspects are Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. It comes pre-loaded with various Google services like Google Search, YouTube, and Google Photos. The smart display has Voice Match feature that identifies multiple voices. It comes with Routines that perform multiple tasks by receiving a single voice command.

It provides music from YouTube Music, Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, and Wynk. Using the Google Nest Hub, the users can watch recipe videos via NDTV Food, Archana's Kitchen, Tarladalal.com, and more. And, they can even see news content through a couple of media outlets as well as some cartoon videos.

Competitor

The Google Nest Hub is a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Show 5 which was launched in India a couple of months back. It comes with a 5.5-inch display, 1MP camera with built-in cover, 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers, and an Advanced Audio Distribution Profile. It has Alexa as a voice assistant which is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

