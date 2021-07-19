ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nokia XR20, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, Galaxy M21 2021, And More

    By
    |

    The market is trending with affordable and mid-range 5G smartphones nowadays. The OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT are amongst the top upcoming pocket-friendly offerings. We have been compiling a trending smartphones list every week.

     

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

    This article lists down some of the most popular smartphones amongst the consumers that are either yet to see the light of the day or have already made it to the shelves. In addition to the aforementioned smartphones, the chart-topping smartphones this week are the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and the Nokia XR20. Here's the entire list:

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Poco X3 Pro
     

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Poco F3

    Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4520mAh (Typical) battery
    Nokia XR20

    Nokia XR20

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches IPS LCD Screen
    • Android 11
    • Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
    • 128GB Internal memory
    • 6GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera
    • Li-Po 4630 mAh, non-removable
    OnePlus Nord2 5G

    OnePlus Nord2 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44 inches Fluid AMOLED
    • Android 11, OxygenOS 11.X
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
    • 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
    • Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    X