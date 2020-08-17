Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a And More

And off late, the brands have picked up the pace and have been presenting us with devices across different categories. A whole bunch of smartphones have been successful in grabbing the audiences' attention. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that have been topping the trending chart last week.

The list includes the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 4a, and Microsoft Surface Duo. Read on to know more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus Nord

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera + 5MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Google Pixel 4a

Key Specs

5.81inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128 ROM UFS 2.1

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM + ESIM)

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.1LE

3140mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Microsoft Surface Duo

Key Specs