ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a And More

    By
    |

    Smartphone companies have been proactive with new product launches right from the beginning of this year. Even the lockdown situation across the globe that prevailed due to the Coronavirus outbreak had a little impact on new smartphone arrivals. Multiple brands routed to the markets to unveil their new offerings.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
     

    And off late, the brands have picked up the pace and have been presenting us with devices across different categories. A whole bunch of smartphones have been successful in grabbing the audiences' attention. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that have been topping the trending chart last week.

    The list includes the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 4a, and Microsoft Surface Duo. Read on to know more.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    OnePlus Nord

    OnePlus Nord

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera + 5MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4115mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Google Pixel 4a

    Google Pixel 4a

    Key Specs

    • 5.81inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128 ROM UFS 2.1
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM + ESIM)
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.1LE
    • 3140mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9

    Xiaomi Redmi 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Microsoft Surface Duo

    Microsoft Surface Duo

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1800×1350 pixels) AMOLED 4:3 single PixelSense Display, 401 PPI, 8.1-inch (2700×1800 pixels) AMOLED 3:2 Display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform optimized for the dual-screen experience
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 10
    • One eSIM and one Nano SIM
    • Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor
    • 11MP camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 3577mAh (typical) dual battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X