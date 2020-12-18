Just In
Realme Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Tvs, Smartphones, Headphones, Powerbanks And More
Smartphone brands have been hosting several sales and discount offers on their products. The company often pairs up with e-commerce platforms to sell their devices and accessories with special discounts and other offers in the mix. However, most of the companies have also started offering such sales on their official websites to keep the consumer base attracted.
The Chinese brand is popular not just for smartphones but its accessories as well. Realme also forayed into the smart TV segment recently with the launch of an Android TV. The company has announced the Realme Days sale where it offering smart TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and powerbanks at a cheaper price tag.
During the sale, you will be able to grab discount offers on Realme smart TV (both 32 and 43-inch models), Realme C15 and Realme 6 smartphones, and Realme Buds. There are a whole lot of products from Oppo's former brand available for sale. You can check out the list below.
Rs. 500 Off On Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (Power Silver,3GB+32GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Rs. 500 Off On Realme C15 (Power Blue,3GB+32GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP retro sensor and 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Rs. 2,000 Off On Realme 6 (Comet Blue,6GB+64GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Rs. 1,000 Off On Realme Smart TV 80cm (32”)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) HD display with 178-degree viewing angle
- 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- 1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B
Rs. 1,000 Off On Realme Smart TV 108cm (43”)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- 1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B
Rs. 3,000 Off On realme Smart TV SLED 4K 139cm (55")
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with up to 108% NTSC color gamut, 1.07 Billion colours, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Chorma Boost Picture Engine
- 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 24W speakers + tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B
Rs. 100 Off On realme Buds Classic (Black)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Large 14.2mm Large Driver ensures high fidelity music
- Half in-ear comfortable design makes sure that even after long hours of usage there is no discomfort
- in-line HD microphone for crystal clear calling experience
- Richer Bass to enjoy the power of music
- Built-in single remote allows easy control for calls and music
Rs. 500 Off On realme Buds Q (QUITE WHITE)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite
- diaphragm
- Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
- R1Q chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- Headphones Dimensions: 19.8mm×17.55mm×22.5mm; Weight: 3.6 g (single earphones)
- Charging case Dimensions: 59.8mm×45mm×29.9mm; Weight: 28.2 g
- 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case micro USB charging for the case
Rs. 300 Off On realme Buds Wireless (Yellow)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Bestechnic BES2300 audio chip, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 11.2mm drivers, Multi-layers composite diaphragm, Japan Daikoku Voice Coil
- Metal/silicon gel Nickel titanium Shape Memory Alloy
- Built-in microphone
- Splash-resistant (IPX4)
- 110mAh battery offers up to 12hours of playback, fast charging via micro USB
Rs. 1,000 Off On realme Buds Air Neo (Pop White)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 13mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite
- diaphragm
- Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
- R1 chip for 119.2ms low-latency gaming mode
- Dimensions: 40.5×16.59×17.7mm (Earphones); 51.3×45.25×25.3mm (Case)
- Weight: 4.1g per headset; 30.5g for the case
- 3 hours of standalone playback with 25mAh battery
Rs. 500 Off On realme Buds Air Pro (Matte Black)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Trendy cobble design, weighs only 5g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear cap
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm
- Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
- Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant. Splash-resistant
- Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 94ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, reduced by as much as 51%
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 6 hours with ANC off and 5h with ANC ON, 486mAh battery
Rs. 1,000 Off On realme narzo 20 Pro (Black Ninja,8GB+128GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Rs. 3,000 Off On realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Rs. 4,000 Off On realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Rs. 7,000 Off On realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Rs. 1,000 Off On realme Watch (Classic Strap)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 380 nits brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 160mAh battery
Rs. 200 Off On realme Band (BLACK)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)
- 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification
- Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
- Dimensions: 19.6×11.9x240mm; Weight: 20g
- 90mAh battery
Rs. 400 Off On realme Smart Cam 360° (White)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 1080p FHD video recording with supports wide dynamic range, 3D noise-cancelling algorithm
- Mechanical gimbal for 360° panoramic vision
- Infrared night vision
- AI motion detection, real-time alert, two-way voice talk
- Physical cover for privacy
- microSD expansion up to 128GB, AES/TLS 1.2 encryption
Rs. 100 Off On realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 10000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery
- Dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C
- 18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C
- USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)
- 13 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more
- 15mm thick, Weight: 216 grams
- Power bank is charged in 3.40 hours with 18W charger
Rs. 200 Off On realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- 20000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery
- Triple output 2 x USB Type-A and USB Type-C
- 18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C
- USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)
- 14 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more
Rs. 500 Off On realme Buds Air Pro (Matte Black)
This Offer Available On Realme Online Store
Key Specs
- Active Noise Cancellation Upto 35db
- Sony LDAC Hi-res Audio
- Talk time: 17 hours ANC OFF, 13 hours ANC ON
- Magnetic Auto Connection
- 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver
- Transparency Mode
- Super Low Latency
