Realme Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Tvs, Smartphones, Headphones, Powerbanks And More

The Chinese brand is popular not just for smartphones but its accessories as well. Realme also forayed into the smart TV segment recently with the launch of an Android TV. The company has announced the Realme Days sale where it offering smart TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and powerbanks at a cheaper price tag.

During the sale, you will be able to grab discount offers on Realme smart TV (both 32 and 43-inch models), Realme C15 and Realme 6 smartphones, and Realme Buds. There are a whole lot of products from Oppo's former brand available for sale. You can check out the list below.

Rs. 500 Off On Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (Power Silver,3GB+32GB)

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Rs. 500 Off On Realme C15 (Power Blue,3GB+32GB)

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP retro sensor and 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Rs. 2,000 Off On Realme 6 (Comet Blue,6GB+64GB)

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Rs. 1,000 Off On Realme Smart TV 80cm (32”)

32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) HD display with 178-degree viewing angle

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B

Rs. 1,000 Off On Realme Smart TV 108cm (43”)

43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B

Rs. 3,000 Off On realme Smart TV SLED 4K 139cm (55")

55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with up to 108% NTSC color gamut, 1.07 Billion colours, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Chorma Boost Picture Engine

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

24W speakers + tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B

Rs. 100 Off On realme Buds Classic (Black)

Large 14.2mm Large Driver ensures high fidelity music

Half in-ear comfortable design makes sure that even after long hours of usage there is no discomfort

in-line HD microphone for crystal clear calling experience

Richer Bass to enjoy the power of music

Built-in single remote allows easy control for calls and music

Rs. 500 Off On realme Buds Q (QUITE WHITE)

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite

diaphragm

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1Q chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode

Water resistant (IPX4)

Headphones Dimensions: 19.8mm×17.55mm×22.5mm; Weight: 3.6 g (single earphones)

Charging case Dimensions: 59.8mm×45mm×29.9mm; Weight: 28.2 g

4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case micro USB charging for the case

Rs. 300 Off On realme Buds Wireless (Yellow)

Bestechnic BES2300 audio chip, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

11.2mm drivers, Multi-layers composite diaphragm, Japan Daikoku Voice Coil

Metal/silicon gel Nickel titanium Shape Memory Alloy

Built-in microphone

Splash-resistant (IPX4)

110mAh battery offers up to 12hours of playback, fast charging via micro USB

Rs. 1,000 Off On realme Buds Air Neo (Pop White)

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

13mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite

diaphragm

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1 chip for 119.2ms low-latency gaming mode

Dimensions: 40.5×16.59×17.7mm (Earphones); 51.3×45.25×25.3mm (Case)

Weight: 4.1g per headset; 30.5g for the case

3 hours of standalone playback with 25mAh battery

Rs. 500 Off On realme Buds Air Pro (Matte Black)

Trendy cobble design, weighs only 5g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear cap

10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm

Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair

Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant. Splash-resistant

Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

94ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, reduced by as much as 51%

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

Water resistant (IPX4)

6 hours with ANC off and 5h with ANC ON, 486mAh battery

Rs. 1,000 Off On realme narzo 20 Pro (Black Ninja,8GB+128GB)

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Rs. 3,000 Off On realme X3 (Arctic White,8GB+128GB)

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

Rs. 4,000 Off On realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White,12GB+256GB)

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

Rs. 7,000 Off On realme X50 Pro (Moss Green,8GB+128GB)

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

Rs. 1,000 Off On realme Watch (Classic Strap)

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 380 nits brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

160mAh battery

Rs. 200 Off On realme Band (BLACK)

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)

Dimensions: 19.6×11.9x240mm; Weight: 20g

90mAh battery

Rs. 400 Off On realme Smart Cam 360° (White)

1080p FHD video recording with supports wide dynamic range, 3D noise-cancelling algorithm

Mechanical gimbal for 360° panoramic vision

Infrared night vision

AI motion detection, real-time alert, two-way voice talk

Physical cover for privacy

microSD expansion up to 128GB, AES/TLS 1.2 encryption

Rs. 100 Off On realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)

10000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery

Dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C

18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C

USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)

13 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more

15mm thick, Weight: 216 grams

Power bank is charged in 3.40 hours with 18W charger

Rs. 200 Off On realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)

20000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery

Triple output 2 x USB Type-A and USB Type-C

18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C

USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)

14 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more

