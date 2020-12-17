ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, ROG Phone 3, LG Velvet And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days have been the talk of the town for a while now. The popular e-commerce site has brought a massive discount on several gadgets, including smartphones. Like always one can witness huge price drops on several smartphones, including premium flagship ones. For instance, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering a massive discount on devices like the iPhone 11 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 3, LG Wing, and so on.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Premium Phones: Offers On iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, ROG Phone 3, LG Velvet, And More
     

    Starting with the iPhone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is giving a huge discount on several models. The list includes the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 Pro. The premium of the lot - the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup and is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone SE 2020 is a power-packed smartphone with a minimalist design.

    Adding to the list of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers is the Realme X50 Pro series. If you're looking for a 5G-ready smartphone with several great features - both under and above the hood - the Realme X50 Pro is something to check out. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering a huge discount on this series.

    Also, one can avail a discount on a couple of LG smartphones. The newly launched LG Velvet Dual Screen and the LG Wing are some of the phones on discount. With its dual-display and unique design, both the LG Velvet Dual Screen and the LG Wing are some attractive buys. Plus, you can get them at a discounted rate at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

    Lastly, if you're into gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is a great choice. Although slightly expensive, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with several game-centric features. Now, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering a price cut on the device, it's a great time to check it out.

    17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
    • Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
    • 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • NFC With Reader Mode
    • GPS With GLONASS
    • 18W Battery
    18% Off On iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    16% Off On Realme X50 Pro
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera, 12MP, 8MP, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
    24% Off On iPhone 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    19% Off On Asus ROG Phone 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+
    • 8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 24MP Front Camera
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
    • 6000mAh Battery.
    18% Off On LG Velvet Dual Screen

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (Typical) battery
    12% Off On LG Wing

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP pop-up front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4500 MAh Battery

    X