Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, ROG Phone 3, LG Velvet And More

Starting with the iPhone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is giving a huge discount on several models. The list includes the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 Pro. The premium of the lot - the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup and is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone SE 2020 is a power-packed smartphone with a minimalist design.

Adding to the list of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers is the Realme X50 Pro series. If you're looking for a 5G-ready smartphone with several great features - both under and above the hood - the Realme X50 Pro is something to check out. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering a huge discount on this series.

Also, one can avail a discount on a couple of LG smartphones. The newly launched LG Velvet Dual Screen and the LG Wing are some of the phones on discount. With its dual-display and unique design, both the LG Velvet Dual Screen and the LG Wing are some attractive buys. Plus, you can get them at a discounted rate at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Lastly, if you're into gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is a great choice. Although slightly expensive, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with several game-centric features. Now, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering a price cut on the device, it's a great time to check it out.

17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

18% Off On iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

16% Off On Realme X50 Pro

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera, 12MP, 8MP, 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

24% Off On iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

19% Off On Asus ROG Phone 3

Key Specs

6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+

8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

6000mAh Battery.

18% Off On LG Velvet Dual Screen

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (Typical) battery

12% Off On LG Wing

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Key Specs