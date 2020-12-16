Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
Flipkart is back with a bang with yet another smartphone sale. The company is now offering price cuts on discounts for budget smartphones that cost less than Rs. 10,000. With these offers, some of the best budget smartphones in India just got even more affordable.
If you are in search of a budget device that does all the basic tasks, then, head towards the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, as phones like the Redmi 9i, Poco C3, and the Poco M3 are currently on offer. For the first time, the Redmi 8A Dual and the Tecno Spark Power 2 have a lower price tag, which makes them an attractive offering at the budget segment.
Not just these phones, devices like Realme C15 and the Moto G9 have also received a temporary price cut. Smartphones like the Oppo A5s and the Tecno Camon 15 are now cheaper than ever before. Here are some of the best budget smartphones that one can buy from Flipkart during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
Redmi 9i (MRP: Rs 9,999, After Discount Price Rs. 8,299)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco C3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco M2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C15
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Moto G9
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC
- 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
Infinix Note 7
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Oppo A5s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- Octa Core P35 Processor
- 2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4230 MAh Battery
Realme C3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 15
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Redmi 8A Dual
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
