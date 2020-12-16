Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

If you are in search of a budget device that does all the basic tasks, then, head towards the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, as phones like the Redmi 9i, Poco C3, and the Poco M3 are currently on offer. For the first time, the Redmi 8A Dual and the Tecno Spark Power 2 have a lower price tag, which makes them an attractive offering at the budget segment.

Not just these phones, devices like Realme C15 and the Moto G9 have also received a temporary price cut. Smartphones like the Oppo A5s and the Tecno Camon 15 are now cheaper than ever before. Here are some of the best budget smartphones that one can buy from Flipkart during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Redmi 9i (MRP: Rs 9,999, After Discount Price Rs. 8,299)

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco C3

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco M2

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C15

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Moto G9

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Rear Camera

8MP with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC

5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging

Infinix Note 7

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Oppo A5s

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

Octa Core P35 Processor

2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Selfie Camera

Fingerprint

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4230 MAh Battery

Realme C3

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15

Key Specs

6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Key Specs

7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Redmi 8A Dual

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

Key Specs