    Reliance Digital Festival Sale: Great Deals And Offers On Electronics Gadgets

    By
    |

    If you are someone who likes buying products from an offline store, then here is a golden opportunity. Reliance Digital has announced festival offers on electronic gadgets, where the electronic store chain is offering price cuts and deals on various products such as smart TVs and home accessories.

    Reliance Digital: Festival Offers On Electronics Gadgets
     

    The brand is now offering up to 70 percent off on some of the products at a very cheap starting price. Here are some of the interesting deals available on Reliance Digital during this festival season.

    Earphones And Headphones Starting From Rs. 299

    You can now get an earphone or a headphone for just Rs. 299. The company offers these audio accessories from multiple brands with the starting price of less than Rs. 300.

    Up to 70% Off On Wearables

    Always wanted to get a smartwatch but couldn't afford one? It looks like your time has come, as Reliance Digital is now offering up to 70 percent off over MRP on some of the best wearable devices in the market during the festival offer sale.

    Tablets Starting From Rs. 9,999
     

    Planning to get a smartphone to your children for the online classes? How about a tablet that offers more screen real estate? A lot of tablets are currently on sale with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

    Up to 70% Off On Television Accessories

    Though most of the modern televisions come with a good speaker setup, they will never be able to match the sound profile of dedicated speaker setup. You can now get a variety of television accessories, including speakers with up to 70 percent off at your nearest Reliance Digital store.

    Home Theater And Soundbars Starting From Rs. 5,490

    A well-engineered Home Theater system can redefine your movie watching experience and you can get one at a Reliance Digital store for just Rs. 5,490.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
