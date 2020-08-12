ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung BlueFest Sale 2020: Best Offers and Discounts on Smartphones, Smart Watch, Tablets And More

    By
    |

    On account of the Independence Day 2020, Samsung has announced the new Samsung BlueFest sale on its official website. During the sale that lasts from August 5 to August 15, the company will provide great discounts for buyers who choose products across categories.

    Samsung Independence Day BlueFest
     

    During this sale that will last for three more days, the company will provide discounts such as up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on using an HDFC or SBI card and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase.

    If you want to upgrade to a Samsung product, then you can check out the offers and discounts you can avail from the company over here.

    Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Tablets

    Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Tablets

    During the Samsung Independence BlueFest sale, Samsung tablets are available with attractive discounts. This includes the discounts and offers from partner banks, and much more. The available tablets in the market include the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

    Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Smartphones

    Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Smartphones

    Samsung offers a slew of lucrative discounts and offers on smartphones. For instance, the newly launched Galaxy Note 20 series priced starting from Rs. 64.999 gets up to Rs. 9,000 cashback and other notable discounts on using an HDFC Bank card and benefits up to Rs. 10,000.

    Discount Offers On Smartwatches
     

    Samsung smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Active LTE, and Galaxy Fit will be available at a considerable discount during the ongoing sale that will last until August 15 in the country. Also, you can get other discount on the same too.

    Discount Offers On Headsets

    Discount Offers On Headsets

    These days, we have been coming across latest headphone launches from several brands. Samsung also has come up with a new one at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the company's truly wireless earbuds such as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ are on discount.

    Discount Offers On Speakers

    Discount Offers On Speakers

    Samsung is known for its collection of speakers. The company has already launched many such models and is providing a discount on the same. Get attractive offers and deals on speakers via the official Samsung website.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X