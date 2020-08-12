Samsung BlueFest Sale 2020: Best Offers and Discounts on Smartphones, Smart Watch, Tablets And More

During this sale that will last for three more days, the company will provide discounts such as up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on using an HDFC or SBI card and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase.

If you want to upgrade to a Samsung product, then you can check out the offers and discounts you can avail from the company over here.

Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Tablets

During the Samsung Independence BlueFest sale, Samsung tablets are available with attractive discounts. This includes the discounts and offers from partner banks, and much more. The available tablets in the market include the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

Discount And EMI, Exchange Offers On Smartphones

Samsung offers a slew of lucrative discounts and offers on smartphones. For instance, the newly launched Galaxy Note 20 series priced starting from Rs. 64.999 gets up to Rs. 9,000 cashback and other notable discounts on using an HDFC Bank card and benefits up to Rs. 10,000.

Samsung smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Active LTE, and Galaxy Fit will be available at a considerable discount during the ongoing sale that will last until August 15 in the country. Also, you can get other discount on the same too.

Discount Offers On Headsets

These days, we have been coming across latest headphone launches from several brands. Samsung also has come up with a new one at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the company's truly wireless earbuds such as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ are on discount.

Discount Offers On Speakers

Samsung is known for its collection of speakers. The company has already launched many such models and is providing a discount on the same. Get attractive offers and deals on speakers via the official Samsung website.